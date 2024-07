Kimberly Cheatle has resigned as Director of the United States Secret Service, just a day after Congressman Greg Steube (R-FL) introduced impeachment articles against her and one day after she was grilled during a heated House Oversight Committee.

During the hearing on Monday, Cheatle described the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump as “the most significant operational failure in decades.”

In an interview with WINK News, Steube explained his satisfaction with the resignation of Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle.

Steube’s comments come in the wake of Cheatle’s failure to provide critical information following the shooting that he says left, “an American patriot dead and two others injured.”

“Democrats were even asking for her to resign,” Steube stated. “Democrats were asking her all the documents we’ve requested, every single thing that the oversight committee had requested of her communications on that day, what are the names of agents that were there that day, all the information that we requested she refused to provide to the community.”

The resignation followed a nine-day period during which Cheatle allegedly withheld information from the congressional committee with oversight authority over her agency.

“It’s sad that I had to go forward and file an impeachment resolution to get that action to happen,” Steube remarked. “Speaker [Mike] Johnson is now saying that he’s creating a task force — bi-partisan task force — to get into the details of this.”

Steube, drawing on his military background, questioned the response time of the Secret Service, noting reports that the shooter was observed for 20 minutes before taking a shot.

“Why was he not neutralized before?” Steube questioned.

When asked about the next steps and accountability, Steube pointed to the role of various committees and the importance of a thorough investigation.

“If it’s going to be the oversight committee or this task force or the Homeland Security Committee… The Homeland Security Committee had a hearing today. They also had oversight authority over the Secret Service, so if the task force is deemed with the specific task of investigating the assassination attempt on Trump that committee will be sat, and then the speaker said they’re going to have subpoena authority,” said Steube.

Steube said he wants to speak to the snipers that day and every single person that was on the ground.

“I wanna know who their supervisors are. I wanna have every bit of communication, not just between Secret Service between local law-enforcement, Secret Service, and other agencies that were on the ground,” said Steube.

Steube also pointed out Secretary of State Alejandro Mayorkas’s refusal to provide additional security requested by the Trump team over the years, questioning the reasons behind this denial.

Addressing Cheatle directly, Steube said, “Thank you for resigning. It was nine days too late.”

In closing, Steube assured the American public of the Republican-led House’s commitment to uncovering the failures of that day and implementing necessary changes within the Secret Service.

“My message to the people of America, at this point, is the Republican House is going to get to the bottom of the failures,” Steube affirmed.

Steube said the House of Representatives will rectify the changes that need to occur within the Secret Service to ensure that this never happens again to any president whether they are Republican or Democrat.