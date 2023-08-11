Florida congressman Greg Steube files articles of impeachment against Joe Biden

President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Oct. 21,2022, in Dover, Del. This summer, millions of Americans with student loans will be able to apply for a new payment plan that offers some of the most lenient terms ever. Interest won’t pile up as long as borrowers make regular payments. Millions of people will have payments of $0. And starting in 2024, undergraduate loan payments will be reduced by half. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, R-Sarasota, declared on Friday that he had submitted articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden for “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Steube, a Sarasota Republican, now stands as the second GOP member to file articles of impeachment targeting the president.

This development, Friday, follows Attorney General Merrick Garland’s proclamation of establishing a special counsel dedicated to examining the financial and commercial transactions of Hunter Biden, the son of Biden.

“It’s long past time to impeach Joe Biden,” said Rep. Steube. “He has undermined the integrity of his office, brought disrepute on the Presidency, betrayed his trust as President, and acted in a manner subversive of the rule of law and justice at the expense of America’s citizens. The evidence continues to mount by the day – the Biden Crime Family has personally profited off Joe’s government positions through bribery, threats, and fraud. Joe Biden must not be allowed to continue to sit in the White House, selling out our country.”

Read the articles of impeachment by clicking here.

