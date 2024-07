Two different moms of two different homes say they are being targeted in a political ad.

Now, the school board candidate whose campaign used the photo is responding.

“The two ladies who are [Collier County Public School] mothers who were discussed in my email to my supporters are actually activist mothers,” said Pam Cunningham.

Dr. Pam Cunningham, a District 2 candidate for the Collier County Public School Board, is on the defensive after a photo from her campaign newsletter this month that showed two mothers who did not five permission for the photo.

“She has used the Facebook post in her campaign newsletter, and the third one came out on Monday, and I think it’s completely unacceptable and unbecoming of someone in public office to use parents in this way,” said Amy Perwin, one of the mothers pictured. The photo used in the campaign’s newsletter.

Cunningham said the two women are not just some random people in a photo.

“One of them was at the Naples Pride Fest this year on stage making a speech specifically naming me and my platform and asking the people at the pride fest to get out to vote for school board,” said Cunningham.

Cunningham also said the other mother endorsed her opponent, and they aren’t just typical school board parents.

“Who are involved in the article and in the interview yesterday are left-wing activists and are active volunteers for my opponent’s campaign,” said Cunningham.

WINK News spoke to Megan Titcomb, the other mother in the picture, on the phone to ask her if this was accurate.

“Pam Cunningham is incorrect in her assumption that I am a volunteer for Stehponie Luckerlly Campaign for the election,” said Titcomb.

But when WINK News spoke to the mothers, they just did not understand why it was necessary to use their photos in her political ad.

“Was not even related to Collier County Public Schools to just attack a parent like that. I just feel it’s utterly disgusting,” said Titcomb.

“Instead of taking that as a positive, Cunningham tore that down and used that against the very parents she is hoping to represent in our district,” said Perwin.

WINK News asked Cunningham how she got the photo.

“Some concerned parents sent me those pictures, and I posted them, and in no way did I ever sneak onto someone’s private Facebook account,” said Cunningham.

The women in the photos filed an incident report with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

WINK News asked a political expert if using this photo was legal, and he says it’s questionable without permission, depending on where the photo was taken.