While many participants in Naples St. Patrick’s Day parade this weekend predictably will be wearing green, many others also will be decked out in red, white and blue.

At least a dozen candidates seeking various elected positions ranging from Collier County supervisor of elections to U.S. senator are planning to get their names and faces in front of the thousands of spectators who will line the downtown Naples route for the largest privately funded parade in Florida.

“It’s not unusual to have this many politicians in the parade in an election year,” said Patrick Kirk, chief parade marshal.

