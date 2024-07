From getting in his patrol car to working on jiu-jitsu at City of Palms Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, all of it is part of the job for Fort Myers Police officer Trevor Zucchino.

“I grew up boxing and kickboxing,” Zucchino said. “So for police officers to be able to control somebody’s body especially when it goes down to the ground benefits us the most.”

He has even seen that benefit, “This morning, yeah I’m currently training someone and in the past two shifts she’s had two subjects resist arrest which ended up on the ground. So she was able to safely escort them to the ground and bring them into custody.”

Jiu-jitsu training has been incorporated into the cirriculum for Fort Myers Police officers. Those in field deployment and field training are mandated to do jiu-jitsu training once a week. That allows them to learn de-escalation techniques through the basics of jiu-jitsu.

“First try to talk to them try to deescalate but if you have to put your hands on them, have the confidence to control them put them on the ground with the least amount of force necessary,” Brock Garlick, the owner of City of Palms Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu said.

“All the little things I pick up and put together that I’ve done on the road and didn’t realize until I review things later and like oh I learned that in class,” FMPD officer Suzette Perez said.

Those skills are also applied in competition. Five FMPD officers participated in the Heroes Grappling Tournament, a charity tournament where first responders compete against one another.

“Last year I was an observer cause I had just gotten into jiu-jitsu,” Sgt. Al Antonini said. “For me, I watched last year and I said I’m competing next year. But just to watch the ones that competed last year and again this year and to see that improvement.”

FMPD came in fourth place with Suzette Perez winning a gold and silver in two events.

She said, “just having my arm put up and I’m like oh I did good.”