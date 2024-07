A family riding bicycles side by side through trails in Lehigh Acres had a scary encounter in the woods near a homeless encampment.

Because she lives nearby and fears for her family’s safety, she chose not to have her face shown during our interview.

“My husband was just going to explore through a trail, and we returned onto the trail. It was into the homeless camp. A man with a machete and his dog started chasing us,” said Dede, a concerned neighbor, “and then a man behind him was carrying a pistol and running towards us. My husband had to put it in reverse and get out of there as fast as we could.”

In a statement, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies checked the camps for weapons immediately but none were found.

Throughout the investigation, deputies learned no threats were made and no weapons were pointed at the family.

“First and foremost, I think what you probably have heard the story on is folks that are trying to defend their home,” said Michael Overway, “so that’s how they see that, this is their home, it’s where they live.”

Overway is the CEO of the Southwest Florida Regional Coalition to End Homelessness, and he spoke about the complex issue at hand.

“We would like the general public to be respectful of the places where folks are living. You know, most folks live in the camps not by choice. They live there because primarily lack of affordable housing,” said Overway.

Like Sosa, a man WINK News reporter Annalise Iraola met who has lived in these woods for four years now.

“Now that I can see things a little better, I’m like, man, you know what? At least 1/3 of the group are people that are really trying to get help,” said Sosa. “They’re really trying to work still and stuff, and the other ones that are just stuck in their ways, you know, and it’s true.”

Sosa said he has felt safe living there, but he knows people have concerns.

“Cause there’s a lot of rumors of how people live back here. Are they savages and all that? But, listen, everybody got a life. People are different,” said Sosa.

Dede said she hopes the growing encampment situation has some resolution.

“That’s why we’ve reached out to witness the sheriff’s department, the people who own the property. You know, we’d like for something to be done with. We shouldn’t have to live this way,” said Dede.