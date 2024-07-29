Alligator carcasses have been popping up in Fort Myers canals

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
The most recent carcass found was in the Caribbean Canal in Fort Myers Shores, the body of a gator with its head, tail and feet gone.
High school football teams all over southwest Florida hit the ground running for day one of fall camp today, including two of Collier County’s strongest programs.
With peak hurricane season on the horizon and activity bubbling in the Atlantic, the wave we see on the satellite has southwest Florida’s full attention.
They are not sure when the restaurant is opening back up, but there are signs on the door that say the building is unsafe to occupy.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s snipers in the special operations unit train for every situation.
Inside this box is a blood test kit called ‘shield,’ which could literally change the course of colorectal cancer screening for millions of people.
A dog was rescued after being found paddling a mile and a half off the shore of the beach.
A couple spotted the stranded pup while on a dinner cruise between Fort Myers Beach and the Lighthouse Beach on Sanibel.
Marco Island Vice Chairman, Erik Brechnitz is facing DUI charges after police found him asleep in his vehicle in the parking garage of 5000 Royal Marco Way.
Blake Janik and his dad, John, have a lot in common: A love for superheroes, genetics, and a shared battle with cancer.
FDOT offered a view from above of its progress on the Caloosahatchee Bridge Project.
The threat of flooding caused by heavy rain is a well-known one for Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers.
Former President Donald Trump has agreed to be interviewed by the FBI as part of an investigation into his attempted assassination in Pennsylvania earlier this month, a special agent said on Monday in disclosing how the gunman prior to the shooting had researched mass attacks and explosive devices.
Former LCSO Deputy Tyrese Jackson is accused of pulling people over and getting money out of drivers he didn’t believe would report him.
Naples Motorsports has acquired Rooms To Go’s former showroom on U.S. 41 in Naples, a move that will triple the size of the luxury and exotic car dealership.
A plane had to make an emergency landing at Naples Airport late Monday morning.
Mangled alligator carcasses have been popping up in neighborhood canals, sparking concern in the community.
The most recent carcass found was in the Caribbean Canal in Fort Myers Shores, the body of a gator with its head, tail and feet gone.
WINK News reporter Jillian Haggerty went to Fort Myers Shores to see if anyone knew where these carcasses were coming from.
WINK has reached out to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and heard back that they had no record of these alligators in the canal at this time, and it’s something they will look into.
However, when speaking with neighbors on Saturday, they assumed someone threw them over the seawall, or they floated down the canal and ended up there.
Jason Weidner is one of the neighbors who saw the alligator, and he said, “My wife and I went for a little boat cruise on Saturday evening and we saw something floating in the middle of the canal here.”
At first, Weidner and his wife assumed it was a large deceased fish, but after taking a closer look, and with the smell, they realized it was an alligator.
“Medium-sized alligator that the head was missing, the tail was missing, the feet were missing and the neighbor came and we were talking and said what are those over there and I went over there and saw two more,” said Weidner.
The other two carcasses were smaller alligators, both missing their heads, tails and feet.
Weidner says he had lived here for two years and that was the first time he’s seen this, but forNeighbor Jim Jahnke who lives next to the seawall said this is the second time he’s seen something like this.
“About a year to two years ago, I saw one,” said Jahnke, who just wants to know who’s the culprit behind this. “…I wish I could find out who it was that was dumping them in there.”
On Saturday he went over by the seawall to get a better look and told WINK he saw tire marks in the grass.
“And then I started thinking I think I saw tracks in the grass over there or like a vehicle has been over there close to the wall and maybe they just threw them out you know and tookoff,” said Jahnke.
Both neighbors agree it’s upsetting to see this happen.
“Yeah, they shouldn’t do that, I have them under my dock and somebody is feeding them, and that’s why they come down here,” said Jahnke.
“Yeah, it’s been bothering her since, that’s why she had us reach out and see if there is some way to stop this,” said Weidner.
WINK News has reached out to the FWC for more information. If you are caught performing these actions to the wildlife you could get up to 4 years imprisonment or a $5,000 fine.