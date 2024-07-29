Victim identified in 22-year-old homicide case

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
DNA technology has helped to identify skeletal remains discovered more than 20 years ago in Charlotte County.
Hot weather, hard hits, and touchdown celebrations—it’s officially the start of a new season of high school football in Southwest Florida.
The Weather Authority is tracking spotty showers and patchy fog Monday morning with mild and muggy conditions.
Florida is one of several possibilities for where a rainmaker or potential tropical system could go.
A beloved pet pooch left without an owner is feeling the effects of shelter life. Yogi has heartbreakingly spent more than two years at the Humane Society Naples.
A rocket strike on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights has claimed the lives of 12 people, most of whom were children.
Around 6:45 on Sunday evening, Naples Police and Fire units were dispatched to “a structural collapse at La Trattoria” on 5th Ave. S.
A drowning at New Pass Bridge in Bonita Springs. Several law enforcement agencies investigating the scene.
Cash in on the back-to-school sales tax holiday July 29 – August 11.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features inmate murder, drug busts, and stolen U-Hauls in Walmart parking lots.
The Multicultural Center of Southwest Florida is hosting its annual Big Backpack Event in Fort Myers, marking 25 years of giving back to the community.
Stay cool and hydrate. The heat index will reach up to 105 degrees Sunday afternoon.
The Harris Campaign is holding the biggest-ever ‘Mobilization blitz’, capitalizing on grassroots energy across Florida.
Attention Southwest Florida shoppers: Boar’s Head is recalling over 200,000 pounds of deli meats sold at local chains like Publix, following a Listeria outbreak.
The Lee County GOP is hosting the Trumparilla Boat Parade in support of the Republican nominee.
DNA technology has helped to identify skeletal remains discovered more than 20 years ago in Charlotte County.
On January 6, 2002, the skeletal remains of an unidentified male were found in the bushes on the side of Zemel Road near the landfill in South Charlotte County.
A Bulova watch was recovered with the man’s remains.
An autopsy was performed and determined the male was a homicide victim, but they were not able to identify him.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Team, using DNA technology, was able to identify the victim as Cuban male Alejandro Narciso Lago, born on Oct. 31, 1957, in Miami Dade County.
Lago was last seen in Miami on November 17, 2001, and his mother reported him missing on Dec. 27, 2001.
CCSO’s Cold Case team is currently conducting background checks on Lago to understand his habits and activities.
Cold case detectives recently traveled to Miami and met with “missing persons detectives” to gain additional background information on Lago and his associates.
Currently, the team has found no information as to why Lago was in the Charlotte/Lee County area.
Director Stephanie V. Daniels, from the Miami-Dade Police Department, said in a statement, “Despite it being more than 20 years, my Missing Persons detectives continued to work on this case and used every resource possible to determine Mr. Lago’s whereabouts. Sadly, the outcome was tragic. We send our deepest condolences and look forward to collaborating with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office to help provide the necessary answers and bring some much-needed closure to his family and loved ones.”
CCSO said, “Prior to identifying Lago, the team received a tip that late in 2001, some local males from Punta Gorda had been involved in a physical altercation with a male in South Charlotte County near Richmond Street and Highway 41.”
The tipster stated the males killed the individual and dumped his body.
The team continues to work on this lead but is unsure whether this information is legitimate or pertains to this case.
According to CCSO, Zemel Road is near the Charlotte/Lee County line and has been used in the past to dump the bodies of those who died in the Fort Myers area.
Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a statement, “Identifying the victim is a major step toward bringing closure to his loved ones, but there is still a lot of work to be done in this investigation. Finding out why he was in our county could be crucial to finding his killer and bringing them to justice. If anyone has any information, even the tiniest detail can be a critical piece of evidence. I know that my Cold Case team is the best in the field, and they will follow every actionable lead to the end.”
The Cold Case Detectives can be reached via the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number (941) 639-2101.