A new person is in charge of the Lee County Port Authority, and he begins his term with many looming issues.

Steven Hennigan was approved by Lee County Commissioners Tuesday morning to be the new executive director.

He previously served as the interim executive director and joined the Lee County Port Authority in May 2021.

The big question is whether his appointment will make a difference after several Port Authority projects are extremely delayed.

As of Tuesday, Port Authority says there are no updates to the projects. The design engineers are still working with the Construction Manager on the best ways to accomplish changes for the TEP. Once that is completed, we will be going to the Board for their endorsement of any budget and schedule adjustments. Victoria Moreland, Chief Communications & Marketing Officer of the Lee County Port Authority

Moreland’s statement is similar to one WINK News has received over the past few months. Many questions WINK is eager to know haven’t been answered.

Hennigan begins his term with other issues besides construction; lawsuits.

At Tuesday morning Lee County Commissioners meeting, applause erupted across the room when Commissioners voted unanimously to approve Hennigan’s new role.

There wasn’t much discussion within the meeting besides a quick approval. Steven Hennigan CREDIT: Lee County Port Authority

Marsha Ellis, a close neighbor of the RSW Airport was the only one who made a public comment on the matter.

“Folks in the public may not realize that he has previous experience coming out of Houston, I think an airport that we can all relate to. Since in Hurricane Harvey, we know Houston airport did receive 60 inches of precipitation. So, I think he brings the right kind of experience to this job,” Ellis said.

Bob Ball, who spent 22 years as the executive director of the Lee County Port Authority, said the process of hiring Hennigan was not normal. “It’s unusual that they don’t go out and do a national search.”

With delays and debt, will the new man fix the old mess? Only time will tell how he will handle them.

Hennigan declined an interview about his new role. WINK News Reporter Olivia Jean did send him questions which include how is he prepared for the job, how he plans to get the major construction projects back on track, and what are his biggest goals.

WINK has yet to hear back with the written responses.

RSW Airport had 10 million passengers in 2023 and is one of the top 50 airports in the U.S. for passenger traffic.

View the full press release from the Lee County Port Authority here.