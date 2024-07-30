How can Southwest Florida save more on flood insurance?

WINK News
The FEMA flood discount varies but here are two extremes: Unincorporated Pinellas County has the highest discount, at 40% and The city of Fort Myers has a 5% discount.
The Collier County School District says their goal for the 2024 academic year is to build on their current success. But some teachers tell WINK News that won’t happen unless they’re paid more money.
Authorities are responding to an active scene in a Lehigh Acres community.
The intersection of Periwinkle Way and Causeway Boulevard is the choke point of traffic for people trying to leave Sanibel.
A new person is in charge of the Lee County Port Authority and he begins his term with many looming issues.
Video evidence can go a long way, according to criminal defense attorney Jonathan Spellman .So, when the Lee County Sheriff’s Office implemented them back in October of 2023 to maintain public trust, it was a huge milestone.
The big yellow school bus: many Lee County parents rely on it to get their children to and from school each day.
292 new teachers wrapped up their ‘new teacher training’ boot camp at Dunbar High School on Tuesday and will be joining Lee County Schools for the 2024-2025 school year.
Golden Eagles’ head coach Rick Martin lit up when asked about Naples’ impressive group of running backs ahead of the 2024 season.
The families in one RV park have poured their retirement savings into their community, and now they are getting kicked out.
Two cars were reported stolen from a North Fort Myers neighborhood over the weekend, but in Lee County chances are those stolen cars may be recovered.
A family has been reunited after their dog was found at sea, paddling a mile and a half off Fort Myers Beach.
Students in grades K through 12 in both public and non-public schools must get certain immunizations before heading back-to-school.
In a WINK News exclusive, we’re hearing from one of the victims of the former deputy who was accused of altering body cam footage to steal money right from people’s wallets.
Bishop Verot QB and Michigan commit Carter Smith prepares for senior season after a record-breaking and award-winning 2023 season.
Why do they have such a large discount, and how can Lee County get the same? WINK News sought to answer these questions and others Lee County residents may have.
“The most important thing is to look at your community, look at the best available data out there to figure out what the flood risks are in that particular community,” said Lisa Foster.
Foster is the floodplain administrator up in Pinellas County.
She says getting a raise in the FEMA discount isn’t something you ask for, it’s something you earn.
“It was over a decade ago that the floodplain administrator at the time recognized I need to evaluate the program evaluate what flood data we had, you know, there’s a lot of data out there outside of what FEMA provides,” said Foster.
Some of that data comes from right in our backyards in city records.
Others are sources like “My flood risk” a site where you can type in your address and see where you stand for flooding.
“We’re looking at our all of our assets from critical assets down to regular stormwater pipes, and looking at what the impact of current and future flooding conditions will be, and trying to project out life expectancy of a project before we build it, to evaluate different options to make it more resilient. So there’s there is a lot going on with ops and maintenance as well as capital planning,” said Foster.
A lot goes into this discount but in return, homeowners in flood-prone areas can save lots of money
Keeping the discount in southwest Florida is a must, raising it is a no-brainer.
“I would ask the city and the county to do their work and get the higher discounts for us,” said one fort Myers resident.
“Please come down here and teach our government how to get us the 40% discount,” said another.
Wink News asked Fema if a 40%discount could be possible for southwest Florida.
They told us that “Communities with higher CRS ratings work proactively to exceed the standards set.”