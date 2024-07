The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that killed one man and injured a teenager at a home in Lehigh Acres.

Deputies responded to the shooting at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of 28th Street SW.

The teenager had sustained injuries to his leg from the shooting and has been transferred to a local hospital for treatment.

LCSO confirmed that the scene is currently under a homicide investigation while having a deputy presence overnight and into Wednesday morning.

The surrounding area has been contained with yellow caution tape surrounding the scene.

The identities of the two victims involved in the shooting have not been released.

A tow truck was seen on the scene removing a silver Mustang. At this time, there is no connection between the vehicle and the shooting.

WINK News will continue to update you whenever more information becomes available.

