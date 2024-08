Kristina Michelle Seybold Credit: The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

A Port Charlotte woman with a history of drug charges has been arrested again on multiple charges, including trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Narcotics Unit observed 28-year-old Kristina Michelle Seybold enter the Dollar General at 4265 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte.

The Narcotics Unit had outstanding felony charges on Seybold from a prior undercover purchase of fentanyl.Â

When Seybold left Dollar General, she was arrested without incident.

Detectives found 32.3 grams of fentanyl, 54.7 grams of methamphetamine, suboxone strips, hydromorphone hydrochloride pills and clonazepam pills on Seybold. She also had numerous items of drug paraphernalia, as well as a large amount of cash.Â

Seybold was already out on bond for two other cases, one of which was another undercover purchase of a trafficking amount of fentanyl.

She was transported to the Charlotte County Jail and is being held without bond.

Seybold has been charged with trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.Â