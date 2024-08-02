Doctors researching using animal kidneys for transplants

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Fort Myers Beach is preparing for rain and storms on Friday ahead of a potential Tropical Strom this weekend.
The numbers are staggering. About 100,000 people are on a waitlist for a kidney transplant, but there aren’t enough donors.
The Weather Authority is monitoring a potential tropical storm after a watch has been issued for the Florida Penisula.
Concept plans for Punta Gorda Airport’s $43 million expansion could include a Wolfgang Puck restaurant at Bailey Terminal, Charlotte County Airport Authority officials revealed during an Aug. 1 workshop.
City of Fort Myers could choose one of four potential new tenants for The Hall of 50 States, a historic building in downtown that has had a vibrant past and is approaching its 100th birthday but has been empty for almost two decades.
Vice President Kamala Harris ’ campaign declared Friday that she had secured enough votes from party delegates to become the Democratic presidential nominee.
Two dogs part of Collier County Sheriff’s Office’s Second Chance Cell Dogs program are looking for their forever homes.
Charlotte County School Board recently adopted Policy 7250, allowing district schools to sell naming rights to their stadiums and athletic fields to businesses.
As Potential Tropical Cyclone 4 approaches this weekend, it’s essential to understand that a storm watch means severe weather might develop.
A former Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested after allegedly sending explicit messages and photos to a minor.
Sandbags provide additional support to homes to help reduce flooding into the property from heavy rain caused by storms.
A man has been arrested after allegedly committing a burglary in Lehigh Acres and then fleeing from deputies.
The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a man who stands accused of burglary involving the theft of a decorative turtle statue.
Another restaurant is in the works for the nearly 35-year-old space of the Old Naples Pub, which closed at the end of May in downtown Naples when its longtime owners retired.
The Weather Authority is tracking scattered storms along with high temperatures for this Friday afternoon.
The numbers are staggering. About 100,000 people are on a waitlist for a kidney transplant, but there aren’t enough donors.
While they haven’t perfected it, researchers are working to see whether some animals may be able to fill the gap.
When it comes to saving lives for people with kidney disease, the math just does not add up.
“When you think about 37 million Americans with chronic kidney disease and at any given time, six to 800,000 have actual kidney failure, and we only waitlist 80 to 100,000, and we only transplant 25,000,” said Dr. Jayme E. Locke, Transplant surgeon at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham are some of the first to fill the need with xenotransplantation.
“The goal, of course, is to basically eliminate that gap between supply and demand, and in our case, we’re hoping to do that with pig organs. Well, interestingly, pigs actually have kidney function that’s quite similar to humans,” Locke said.
Researchers use a “crispr,” which is a genetic editing tool, to edit out genes that would cause a human body to reject the organ.
“It kind of tricks the human immune system into thinking it’s something from a human,” Locke said.
And because pigs can live 30 years, researchers believe the organ will last that long for humans, and they hope to use more organs from pigs.
“And so I think certainly those of us in xenotransplantation see a future in which one pig can donate a heart, a pair of lungs, a liver, a kidney, maybe even a pancreas,” Locke said.
This hopes to get more people on and off the transplant waiting list.
Several pig organ transplant recipients died in recent months following their operation. It’s important to remember that pig-kidney donation is still very much in the experimental stages.
However, researchers are committed to perfecting this alternative source of organs when human organs are not available.