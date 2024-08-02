WINK News

Virtual reality, apartments, recording studio contend for Hall of 50 States in Fort Myers

Author: David Dorsey, Gulfshore Business
City of Fort Myers could choose one of four potential new tenants for The Hall of 50 States, a historic building in downtown that has had a vibrant past and is approaching its 100th birthday but has been empty for almost two decades. 

An Atlanta-based apartment developer, Rotary Club of Fort Myers, a Fort Myers music recording studio owner and a Hollywood, California-affiliated technology company are the four suitors who submitted requests for proposal, city records show. 

From May until mid-June, the city advertised an RFP for the building at 2254 Edwards Drive. It is part of a structure that began construction in 1926 and opened in 1927 along the Caloosahatchee River before being relocated to the current site after the original building’s wood foundations began to decay. 

