Virtual reality, apartments, recording studio contend for Hall of 50 States in Fort Myers

Fort Myers Beach is preparing for rain and storms on Friday ahead of a potential Tropical Strom this weekend.
The numbers are staggering. About 100,000 people are on a waitlist for a kidney transplant, but there aren’t enough donors.
The Weather Authority is monitoring a potential tropical storm after a watch has been issued for the Florida Penisula.
Concept plans for Punta Gorda Airport’s $43 million expansion could include a Wolfgang Puck restaurant at Bailey Terminal, Charlotte County Airport Authority officials revealed during an Aug. 1 workshop.
City of Fort Myers could choose one of four potential new tenants for The Hall of 50 States, a historic building in downtown that has had a vibrant past and is approaching its 100th birthday but has been empty for almost two decades.
Vice President Kamala Harris ’ campaign declared Friday that she had secured enough votes from party delegates to become the Democratic presidential nominee.
Two dogs part of Collier County Sheriff’s Office’s Second Chance Cell Dogs program are looking for their forever homes.
Charlotte County School Board recently adopted Policy 7250, allowing district schools to sell naming rights to their stadiums and athletic fields to businesses.
As Potential Tropical Cyclone 4 approaches this weekend, it’s essential to understand that a storm watch means severe weather might develop.
A former Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested after allegedly sending explicit messages and photos to a minor.
Sandbags provide additional support to homes to help reduce flooding into the property from heavy rain caused by storms.
A man has been arrested after allegedly committing a burglary in Lehigh Acres and then fleeing from deputies.
The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a man who stands accused of burglary involving the theft of a decorative turtle statue.
Another restaurant is in the works for the nearly 35-year-old space of the Old Naples Pub, which closed at the end of May in downtown Naples when its longtime owners retired.
The Weather Authority is tracking scattered storms along with high temperatures for this Friday afternoon.
An Atlanta-based apartment developer, Rotary Club of Fort Myers, a Fort Myers music recording studio owner and a Hollywood, California-affiliated technology company are the four suitors who submitted requests for proposal, city records show.
From May until mid-June, the city advertised an RFP for the building at 2254 Edwards Drive. It is part of a structure that began construction in 1926 and opened in 1927 along the Caloosahatchee River before being relocated to the current site after the original building’s wood foundations began to decay.
