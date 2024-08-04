Storm surge floods Fort Myers Beach

Fort Myers Beach saw lots of flooding, strong winds and even some storm surge early Sunday from Tropical Storm Debby.

Those who live in Fort Myers Beach were curious about what the water looked like and explained the conditions they experienced.

WINK News reporter Jill Haggerty spoke with a few residents who were at the beach during the flooding.

“We were walking the beach, but it was very windy and rough out there,” said a man.

With all the flooding and wind, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was monitoring Fort Myers Beach all Sunday.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno referred to Fort Myers as ground zero and kept an extra eye on the island.

“Before the storm, we deployed all of our assets, and with previous storms, we know the spots that have more issues, so we deployed those assets accordingly, with Fort Myers Beach being like ground zero,” said Marceno.

LCSO will begin the cleanup process once the storm passes.

As of Sunday evening, they are monitoring the area to make sure everyone is safe.