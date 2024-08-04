Storm surge floods Fort Myers Beach

WINK News
Fort Myers Beach saw a lot of flooding, strong winds and even some storm surge early Sunday from Tropical Storm Debby.
An Englewood woman faced flooding in her home Sunday due to the effects of Tropical Storm Debby.
Tropical Storm Debby is moving north and is on track to be a Category 1 hurricane for North Florida, but in its wake was serious flooding for Southwest Florida.
Hurricane Debby has formed in the Gulf of Mexico as a Category 1 storm.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference updating residents on plans as Tropical Storm Debby approaches Florida.
The storm conditions due to Tropical Storm Debby have caused several roadway closures.
Do you recognize this man? Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help identifying a man involved with armed robbery.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features aggravated battery on a person over 65, drug trafficking, and a man arrested for animal cruelty.
FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to Florida to supplement response efforts due to emergency conditions resulting from Tropical Storm Debby.
Tropical Storm Debby is set to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Monday morning in the northern part of Florida, but that does not mean Southwest Floridians are not enduring any severe weather conditions.
Here’s what’s open and closed as a tropical disturbance heads toward Southwest Florida’s general direction this weekend.
Governor Ron DeSantis is set to hold a press conference Sunday Aug. 4th at 7:30 a.m. This press conference will be held at the State Emergency Operations Center Press Room.
Debby won’t be a direct hit for Southwest Florida, but we will be impacted.
Florida Senators ask the President to make an emergency declaration in advance of Debby’s landfall.
Conditions resulting from Debby are also likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents.
Those who live in Fort Myers Beach were curious about what the water looked like and explained the conditions they experienced.
WINK News reporter Jill Haggerty spoke with a few residents who were at the beach during the flooding.
“We were walking the beach, but it was very windy and rough out there,” said a man.
With all the flooding and wind, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was monitoring Fort Myers Beach all Sunday.
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno referred to Fort Myers as ground zero and kept an extra eye on the island.
“Before the storm, we deployed all of our assets, and with previous storms, we know the spots that have more issues, so we deployed those assets accordingly, with Fort Myers Beach being like ground zero,” said Marceno.
LCSO will begin the cleanup process once the storm passes.
As of Sunday evening, they are monitoring the area to make sure everyone is safe.