Safety, security, teachers; what Southwest Florida Superintendents have to say

WINK News sent a list of five questions to each of our school districts – Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry, and Lee. We asked the Superintendent in each district to provide answers. Here’s what they had to say:

Charlotte County Schools Superintendent Mark Vianello

Q. What do you see as the biggest challenge regarding children and their education today?

A. The aim of education is not for students to do well in school but to excel in the lives they lead outside of it. The biggest challenge and the number one issue we face in education today is relevance. My experiences as a teacher, principal, district administrator, and parent of three have reinforced my belief that a high-quality 21st-century education must be relevant. For students, relevance means getting a strong return on their time investment in school. Education should foster self-discovery, ensuring every student graduates with the necessary skills and a well-coordinated plan for the future, whether that involves post-secondary education, employment, or enlistment.

For the community, relevancy means a high return on investment for the tax dollars spent annually to support public education. Taxpayers should expect productive graduates and a school system that contributes to the workforce and economic solution to the community, region, and state. By being relevant, education becomes a pivotal element in strengthening both individual futures and the broader community, creating a strong return on investment for all stakeholders.

Q. More parents are leaving the public school system and using vouchers to pay for private options. Do you have any concerns about it pulling funding away from the public school system without the same accountability public schools face?

A. As a superintendent, I understand parents’ desire to choose the best educational options for their children, including using vouchers for private schools. Public schools adhere to rigorous accountability standards to ensure high-quality education for all students, which may not always be the case for private institutions. This funding shift can challenge public schools’ ability to meet diverse needs and maintain essential programs. It is important to ensure that public schools remain well-funded and capable of providing excellent education to every student, supporting both parental choice and the strength of our public education system.

Q. How will you keep children safe?

A. My years as an educator have led me to believe that all things in school matter, but safety matters most. In Charlotte County, we are deeply committed to implementing measures to ensure the well-being of our students, staff, and community visitors. Our schools have secure entrance and exit points equipped with controlled access systems, including keycard entry. Comprehensive surveillance systems monitor activity across all premises. Emergency protocols for lockdowns, evacuations, and other critical situations are regularly updated and practiced through drills. We collaborate closely with local law enforcement to enhance our security measures. Utilizing school, district, and state data, we identify problem areas and develop targeted interventions.

We are also investing in our human capital, or “heartware.” Teachers and staff are encouraged to build strong relationships with students, helping to identify early warning signs of potential threats. Regular safety drills and comprehensive training for all staff ensure preparedness for emergencies. Students are educated on safety procedures, empowering them with the knowledge to stay safe. Our partnership with local law enforcement and community organizations enhances school safety and response capabilities. By combining robust physical security measures with a strong emphasis on relationships and community engagement, we are creating a safe and supportive environment that prioritizes student safety above all else.

Q. We often hear from parents about their children being bullied in school. How will you deal with the bullying issue?

Ensuring a safe and supportive environment for all students is top priority, especially when it comes to addressing bullying issues. Our approach is proactive, beginning with comprehensive bully training for all students within the first month of school. This training educates students on how to recognize and report instances of bullying, whether they are the target or a bystander. They are encouraged to report any incidents to a staff member, a trusted friend, or by using our dedicated CCPS Bully Button. We emphasize the importance of the “see something, say something” approach to ensure that any instance of bullying is promptly addressed. Our goal is to foster a culture of respect and responsibility where every student feels empowered to contribute to a safe school community.

Q. What is your plan to get and keep more teachers in the classroom?

Talent wins, and we must develop human capital by ensuring every student will have excellent educators daily. In Charlotte County, it’s an ongoing pursuit to recruit new and veteran teachers to our district, retain those already here, and continuously develop those we employ. We recognize a national teacher shortage and proactively problem-solve through creativity and innovation. Our District Strategic Plan is structured around four key priorities, with Priority 2 focusing on staff. This priority is dedicated to equipping our staff with the necessary tools and resources to enhance student success. A critical aspect of this priority is recruiting and retaining talented employees across all roles within our organization. To support this, we are introducing a new teacher induction program designed to facilitate a smooth transition for new educators. Additionally, we are expanding coaching opportunities for all instructional staff to foster their professional growth. We are fortunate to have hired teachers through both military and internship certification routes for the upcoming school year.

Q. Bonus question: What’s one fun fact about you?

A. This past June marked my first anniversary in Charlotte County. A fun fact about me is that my wife and I love spending weekends exploring the beautiful beaches and discovering new areas in our community. Whether it’s taking a stroll along the shoreline, enjoying a beach picnic, or trying out a local restaurant, there’s always something exciting and refreshing to do. Our community’s natural beauty and local culture make every weekend an adventure! Being part of such a welcoming and dynamic area is something I truly cherish, and I’m always eager to uncover the hidden gems that make Charlotte County so special.

You can read more about Superintendent Mark Vianello’s background here.

Collier County Schools Superintendent Dr. Leslie C. Ricciardelli

Q. What do you see as the biggest challenge regarding children and their education today?

A. Social media and technology have introduced several challenges for children, which often impact their education or the educational environment. CCPS has a long-standing expectation and practice that electronic devices should be powered off and put away during instructional time. Last year, Governor DeSantis enacted legislation prohibiting the use of cell phones during learning time unless specifically directed by the teacher for instructional purposes. He also prohibited the use of TikTok and access to TikTok on district-owned devices and internet. This has supported teachers to create an environment where students are able to focus on learning and engage with their peers in face-to-face social interactions. It is critical we provide students with opportunities to develop essential interpersonal skills which can be done by reducing screen time, specifically social media and entertainment apps, and increasing real-world experiences to help foster well-rounded, socially competent individuals.

Q. More parents are leaving the public school system and using vouchers to pay for private options. Do you have any concerns about it pulling funding away from the public school system without the same accountability public schools face?

A. CCPS has long supported parental choice and educational options. To date, our enrollment has kept pace with previous years, which I believe is due to our strong academic success and the amazing teachers who impact students each day. We will continue to remain steadfast in our mission to develop lifelong learners with strong moral character who strive to reach their potential as productive members of American culture.

Q. How will you keep children safe?

A. The document below gives a deep dive and district-wide perspective into recent enhancements in the areas of safety, security, and student relations for the 60 school and support sites operated by CCPS.

Of particular interest for your viewers would be the following: The Florida Department of Education Office of Safe Schools visited our District 54 times this past school year, and 100% of visits to traditional public schools within CCPS were without a finding. (FYI: Those visits are unannounced.)

CCPS takes a layered approach to help ensure our school campuses remain safe places for our 50,000 students to learn and grow. Here are some of the layers in place:

Law enforcement personnel are on our campuses all day, every day.

We operate single points of entry at all schools.

Video doorbells allow front doors to remain locked at all schools.

Classroom doors remain locked throughout the day.

We assess every single classroom in conjunction with law enforcement.

All CCPS staff are trained to initiate a lockdown.

Students and staff at ALL schools have ID badges to identify who should be on campus.

All CCSO deputies have ID badges providing access to any school building in case of an emergency.

CCSO has access to every camera in every school in case of an emergency.

We have School Threat Assessment Teams at every school.

Backpacks and large bags are not permitted at athletic events.

Q. We often hear from parents about their children being bullied in school. How will you deal with the bullying issue?

A. Our staff promptly responds to parent and student concerns and acts in accordance with School Board Policy 5517.01 and School Board Procedure 5517, which prohibits bullying and harassment and outlines consequences, reporting procedures, and the investigative process.

Students and parents are often reminded and encouraged to report any potential acts of bullying, threats, or concerning behaviors either electronically or in person. Anonymous tips can be reported through the FortifyFL app, SWFL Crime Stoppers, or the District’s website: www.collierschools.com/bullying.

Q. What is your plan to get and keep more teachers in the classroom?

A. CCPS has worked diligently to set competitive salaries, offer many paid supplemental opportunities, and provide health insurance at no cost to our employees. We make every effort to maintain a positive culture for learning and personal and professional growth.

Q. Bonus question: What’s one fun fact about you?

A. I was raised in Naples from the age of two and attended neighborhood public schools: Lake Park Elementary, Gulfview Middle, and Naples High School. My parents owned and operated a motel in Olde Naples. It was definitely a unique childhood. Though I am sure I did not appreciate having so many chores back then, today, I am thankful that my daily experiences in hospitality became the foundation of my principles of excellence, respect, care, compassion, and work ethic.

You can read more about Superintendent Dr. Leslie C. Ricciardelli’s background here.

DeSoto County Schools Superintendent Dr. Bobby Bennett

Q. What do you see as the biggest challenge regarding children and their education today?

A. The biggest challenge we face today is ensuring equitable access to high-quality education for all students. With the rise of technology and diverse learning needs, we must adapt our teaching methods and provide the necessary resources to support every child. Additionally, addressing the socioeconomic disparities that impact students’ learning experiences is crucial for their success.

Q. More parents are leaving the public school system and using vouchers to pay for private options. Do you have any concerns about it pulling funding away from the public school system without the same accountability public schools face?

A. Public schools play a vital role in our communities, providing education to all children regardless of their background. We advocate for choice options. Our goal is that the public schools will be the best choice. We must advocate for fair funding and accountability to ensure that every child receives a high-quality education.

Q. How will you keep children safe?

A. The safety of our students is our top priority. We are implementing comprehensive safety measures, including secure school entrances, regular safety drills, and the presence of school resource officers in all buildings. We are also investing in mental health resources and training for staff to identify and address potential day-to-day challenges our students encounter. We have taken proactive measures to partner with local law enforcement and emergency services in preparation. Additionally, fostering a supportive and inclusive school environment helps prevent issues before they arise and ensures students feel safe and valued.

Q. We often hear from parents about their children being bullied in school. How will you deal with the bullying issue?

A. Addressing bullying is critical to maintaining a positive school climate and culture. We have a zero-tolerance policy for bullying and are implementing comprehensive bully prevention programs across the district. Currently we’re educating our students about the effects of bullying, promoting kindness and empathy, along with providing clear reporting mechanisms for students and families.

Q. What is your plan to get and keep more teachers in the classroom?

A. Attracting and retaining quality teachers is essential for our students’ success. We are focusing on competitive salaries, professional development opportunities, higher education tuition reimbursement, and a supportive work environment to attract new teachers. Additionally, we are providing mentorship programs for new teachers, recognizing and rewarding outstanding performance, and offering career advancement opportunities. By fostering a positive and collaborative school culture, we aim to make our district a desirable place for educators to build long-term careers.

You can read more about Superintendent Dr. Bobby Bennett’s background here.

Glades County Schools Superintendent Dr. Alice E. Barfield

Q. What do you see as the biggest challenge regarding children and their education today?

A. The growing concern of the erosion of moral values and patriotism among students. As societal values shift, schools face the challenge of instilling a strong sense of ethics and national pride, essential for fostering responsible citizenship and a cohesive society. In addition, ensuring that education is inclusive and supportive of all students—regardless of their abilities or backgrounds—is also critical. This involves providing adequate support for students with disabilities, English language learners, and those from diverse cultural backgrounds.

Q. More parents are leaving the public school system and using vouchers to pay for private options. Do you have any concerns about it pulling funding away from the public school system without the same accountability public schools face?

A. The increasing trend of parents using vouchers to access private schooling options raises significant concerns regarding the impact on public school funding and accountability. As an advocate for parental choice in education, I recognize the importance of allowing families to select the best educational setting for their children. Programs like Step Up For Students can indeed provide valuable alternatives and work harmoniously with homeschooling families to offer a range of educational options. However, in rural areas where educational funding is often limited and highly scrutinized, it is essential to carefully balance this choice with the need to ensure that public schools remain adequately supported. Public schools face rigorous accountability standards that help ensure a consistent quality of education across all students, and it is crucial that similar standards are maintained for private institutions receiving voucher funds. The bottom line is that education is pivotal to the future success of our country, and ensuring that all students receive equitable educational opportunities must be a priority. By striving to provide both diverse educational options and robust support for public schools, we can help secure a brighter future for all students and, by extension, for our nation.

Q. How will you keep children safe?

A. As the Superintendent of Schools, ensuring the safety of students is my top priority and as Superintendent of Schools, I have implemented a multi-faceted approach to address this critical issue. Our district focuses on enforcing and integrating Florida’s latest school safety laws, including the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act. This landmark legislation, enacted in response to the tragic 2018 school shooting, mandates several key safety measures that we rigorously enforce. For instance, the law requires that all public schools have a full-time school resource officer (SRO) or a school safety officer on site. We ensure that each school has a trained SRO or safety officer to provide immediate response and support. Additionally, the law mandates the establishment of threat assessment teams within schools to identify and address potential risks before they escalate. We facilitate regular training for these teams and ensure they are well-equipped to handle any emerging threats. Another crucial component is the requirement for schools to develop and maintain comprehensive emergency response plans, including active shooter drills. As Superintendent, I work closely with local law enforcement and emergency responders to regularly update and rehearse these plans, ensuring they are effective and that staff and students are well prepared.

Moreover, I understand that my fundamental responsibility is to return children safely to their parents or guardians. This responsibility underscores my commitment to the safety of every student and staff member within our schools. Florida’s new legislation also emphasizes the need for mental health services in schools. I advocate for increased resources to provide counseling and mental health support, recognizing that a supportive and aware environment is vital for preventing incidents and promoting overall well-being. By leveraging these legislative requirements and fostering a culture of vigilance and preparedness, I am dedicated to creating a secure and nurturing educational environment for all students and ensuring that each student returns safely to their family. Additionally, our schools participate in the Guardian Program, which allows selected staff members to be trained and authorized to carry firearms. This program enhances our ability to respond effectively in critical situations. The staff members involved in the Guardian Program undergo extensive training and background checks to ensure they are well-prepared to handle any potential threats. This measure, combined with the requirement for threat assessment teams within schools, allows us to address and manage risks proactively.

Q. We often hear from parents about their children being bullied in school. How will you deal with the bullying issue?

A. I am deeply committed to ensuring that no student ever faces the devastating consequences of bullying, to the point of attending a funeral because we failed in our duty to protect them. The tragic case of thirteen-year-old Aubrey Wyatt, from Ocean Springs, Mississippi, this past September, whose suicide was a direct result of relentless bullying, serves as a sobering reminder of the urgent need for rigorous and effective intervention. My administration enforces a strict zero-tolerance policy for bullying, with comprehensive measures, which address every incident promptly and fairly. We implement educational programs to promote empathy and respect, provide ongoing training for staff, and maintain transparent communication with parents to ensure that all concerns are addressed. By creating a safe and supportive environment where every student feels valued and protected, we aim to prevent such tragedies and uphold our commitment to the well-being of every child in our schools.

Q. What is your plan to get and keep more teachers in the classroom?

A. As the Superintendent of Schools, my primary focus is on cultivating an environment where our teachers feel valued, supported, and motivated to remain in our district. To achieve this, we are committed to fostering a positive and empowering culture that emphasizes recognition, support, and a balanced workload. We will create a supportive work environment by celebrating teacher achievements, involving educators in decision-making processes, and promptly addressing any concerns they may have. Additionally, we invest in continuous professional development tailored to our teachers’ needs and interests, offering training, mentorship programs, and clear pathways for career advancement. This approach aims to enhance job satisfaction and retention. We also recognize the importance of competitive compensation and benefits in retaining top talent, and we will advocate for fair salaries and comprehensive benefits packages to ensure our teachers feel appreciated. Furthermore, we encourage collaboration among staff and between teachers and administration, promoting a sense of community through team-building activities and shared best practices. Lastly, to alleviate the administrative burden on teachers, we streamline processes and provide additional support to help them focus more on their students and teaching. By addressing these key areas, we aim to build a positive culture that attracts and retains talented educators, ultimately minimizing the need for frequent recruitment and contributing to the overall success of our district.

Q. Bonus question: What’s one fun fact about you?

A. One fun fact about me is that I am a fifth-generation Floridian with deep roots in the agriculture industry. My husband and I own and operate an agricultural business that includes a watermelon farming operation, as well as an Agri-tourism business, Arching Oaks Ranch. On top of that, I am thrilled to share that I am going to be a grandmother for the first time this December.

You can read more about Superintendent Dr. Alice E. Barfield’s background here.

Lee County Schools Superintendent Dr. Ken Savage

Q. What do you see as the biggest challenge regarding children and their education today?

A. After the global pandemic, one of the things we have noticed, not just here in Lee County but across the country, is that many students are far less engaged in creating their own future. Somehow, through that experience of increased isolation along with the new methods of student and adult interaction with social media and technology, my concern is that we are seeing the unintended consequences of deeper isolation and less socialization among not just students but adults. With such increased prevalence of mental health issues across our larger society this ultimately shows up as impacting our students as well. For me, this is the biggest issue because ultimately what we are trying to ensure is that we produce successful human beings, and that starts with how we are actively investing in our own humanity first.

Q. More parents are leaving the public school system and using vouchers to pay for private options. Do you have any concerns about it pulling funding away from the public school system without the same accountability public schools face?

A. The School District of Lee County is in the unique position of being one of the few in Florida that continues to grow. In the fall of 2018, there were 94,000 students in the District. Five years later, in the fall of 2023, we had 102,000. We expect enrollment to be higher this year and reach 115,000 in 2033. Charter schools and private schools are our partners in education and we are thankful for the services they provide.

Q. How will you keep children safe?

A. We are proud to be the only District in Florida that uses OPENGATE weapon detection systems at every school. Every student and every guest are screened by this entry technology when they enter a campus. We are also proud of our partnership with local law enforcement to continue to provide School Resource Officers on every campus. We continue to employ the Guardian Program as a force multiplier. Our schools have security specialists, while teachers, support staff, and administrators also provide extra personnel to monitor hallways and other areas. Threat assessment teams review concerning behavior and develop plans to support our students. Security is our highest priority and we use a multi-layered approach to ensure the safety of our students and staff.

Q. We often hear from parents about their children children being bullied in school. How will you deal with the bullying issue?

A. We do not tolerate bullying. All reported incidents of bullying are thoroughly investigated. Students who engage in bullying are disciplined per the Student Code of Conduct. Board Policy 5517.01 details the process. Bullying means systematically and chronically inflicting physical hurt or psychological distress on one (1) or more students or employees. It is defined as any unwanted and repeated written, verbal, or physical behavior, including any threatening, insulting, or dehumanizing gesture, by an adult or student, that creates an intimidating, hostile, or offensive educational environment; causes discomfort or humiliation; or unreasonably interferes with the individual’s school performance or participation.

Q. What is your plan to get and keep more teachers in the classroom?

A. With the support of the School Board, some of our teachers have received as much as a 13% raise in the last 12 months. Our most experienced teachers received an 8% increase last school year and another 5% increase for this school year. With School Board support, we continue to pay the entire cost of health insurance for an employee and offer a $4,000 supplement for dependents, which saves teachers with children on their plans $7,000 a year. We will continue to work with the teacher’s union to provide the most competitive compensation possible. We also want to work more closely with our new recruits so they feel like they are joining a family when they work with us and provide them mentors so they are supported early in their careers. However, we have also heard many of their frustrations and so we also transformed our administrative structure to be more responsive to school needs and requests.

Q. Bonus question: What’s one fun fact about you?

A. I am a big fan of the Cleveland, Ohio sports teams! I was born in that area so even though I have lived most of my life in Lee County, I still root for the Browns, Cavaliers, and Guardians. There is a lot of Midwest influence down here in Lee County and I own that connection to both locations proudly!

You can read more about Superintendent Dr. Ken Savage’s background here.

When Glades and Hendry County submit their responses, they will be added to this article.