Beattie Development is at risk of having their Better Business Bureau accreditation revoked.

WINK News reported on complaints from Beattie Development customers.

David Bucci is one of the customers who complained about Beattie Development.

“Pretty much wiped out most of my 401K that I’ve been working on for 30 years,” said Bucci.

Subcontractors also complained about not getting paid.

Matt Armstrong is the owner of Armstrong Propane, and he said he was owed money.

“As of right now, it’s about $20,000, which may not seem like a whole lot in the grand scheme of it, but for a one-man show like myself, that is a lot of money,” said Armstrong.

One way people look for a trusted contractor is the Better Business Bureau.

The site rates businesses and gives them accreditations based on a number of factors.

On Thursday, Beattie Development had an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. On Friday, the score was C-, which caused Beattie Development’s accreditation to be suspended.

BBB ratings are based on customer complaints. The BBB said Beattie Development failed to respond to three complaints within a month’s timeframe.

This goes against the accreditation standard of being responsive.

The BBB will now have a meeting in the coming days to determine if Beattie Development’s accreditation will be revoked entirely.

In the meantime, if you have any complaints, you can share those with the BBB. Just head to the Better Business Bureau website.