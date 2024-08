Schools are back in session for many Southwest Florida students, but are the local districts prepared for the new year?

In Lee County, a pervasive issue that aggravates parents and students alike is the bus driver shortage. While the county is short 70 drivers, new changes have been implemented to help alleviate the strain.

RELATED: Lee County School District aims to improve school bus route efficiency

The Lee County School District reduced 64 routes for its middle schools, which will shorten the distance required to reach their locations.

The district has also increased the salary from $17.50 to $18.90 per hour.

Parents can track the location of their child’s bus at any point in the morning and afternoon through the “Where’s The Bus?” application.

The county advises parents to contact its customer service line directly in the event that they experience any potential issues with the application.

Charlotte County is prepared for the new year with the return of the Community Eligibility Program.

The Charlotte County School District is offering free lunch and breakfast to students for the new school year.

District officials state that the program will benefit more than 15,000 students.