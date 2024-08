Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking drier conditions persisting throughout Southwest Florida and higher afternoon temperatures.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Isolated rain storms are expected for this afternoon along with high temperatures throughout the coastline. If your kids participate in any afterschool activities, ensure they’re keeping hydrated.”

Tuesday

Drier air moves into Southwest Florida on Tuesday.

While isolated showers and storms will be possible, many of you will be staying dry.

Temperatures will be quite hot once again with highs in the mid 90s.

“Feels like” temperatures will range between 105 – 110°.

Wednesday

Hot temperatures continue with isolated rain and storms once again possible for your Wednesday plans.

High temperatures will be in the mid-90s with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 105 – 110°.

Heat advisories may once again be needed across portions of Southwest Florida.

Thursday

Thursday will be starting warm and dry with temperatures in the upper 70s.

The heat continues with high temperatures in the mid-90s.

“Feels like” temperatures will range from 105 – 110°.

Scattered rain and storms will be along the coast early in the afternoon before moving inland through the evening commute.

Tropical Storm Ernesto

The Weather Authority is tracking Tropical Storm Ernesto, which continues to strengthen in the eastern Caribbean.

Ernesto is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 Hurricane on Wednesday and a Category 2 Hurricane on Thursday.

Regardless of strength, Ernesto is forecast to stay far offshore of Florida as it turns to the northeast through the week.

Due to Ernesto’s strength and location offshore, drier and slightly cooler air will be pulled into Southwest Florida for the weekend.