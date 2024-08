The City of Fort Myers rolled out a 10-trip parking pass downtown.

The pass is accessible in the City of Palms and Main Street garages and is designed to help save visitors and downtown employees money.

Antuanet Amores is the general manager of Denison Parking and said that there are advantages to using the pass.

“If you’re coming for the nightlife or the downtown area two or three times a month, that pass will last you like three months,” said Amores. “For employees that are only part-timers like Saturday and Sundays, they can also take advantage of that and do not pay for the $77 for the whole month.”

The parking pass costs $41 and is eligible for use up to three years after purchase.

By downloading the Honk app, you can buy your pass and see how many trips you have left.

You can also use the app to scan in and out of the garage.

Even though the pass is available, some drivers still prefer street parking.

Barb Keller is a visitor and is one of those drivers.

“My issue is the walking. I want to be close. I have issues with walking, so we’re going to do the street,” said Keller.

Rolando Fernandez is a local and he said some people may have an issue figuring out how to use the app.

“If you don’t know how these things work and then you have an issue,” said Fernandez. “I don’t know how older people do if they don’t understand how the system works. I can figure it out but many people can’t do it.”

The city said this parking pass should give cheaper options for part-time employees and out-of-towners.

Fort Myers recently opened the Royal Palms lot, which is designated for businesses and employees and costs about $30 a month.