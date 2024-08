Sanibel Causeway. (Credit: WINK News)

Emergency restoration work for the Sanibel Causeway will begin today.

Beginning late Friday into early Saturday, drivers should expect about a half mile of McGregor Boulevard to be reduced to one lane in each direction near Shell Point Boulevard and Port Comfort Road.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), two-way traffic will be maintained while this underground work continues for approximately six months.

Crews have moved traffic to the permanent lanes on the Sanibel Causeway. The causeway islands surrounding the temporary roadway are an active work zone currently closed for public access, including from the water.

Traffic will then be shifted to the south side so crews can work on the north side. This shift is necessary for the contractor to reconstruct an underground pipe crossing.

The contractor expects to maintain one travel lane in each direction for approximately six months.

FDOT said drivers should expect temporary daytime lane closures on McGregor Boulevard, both eastbound and westbound from Shell Point Boulevard to Punta Rassa Road.

The shoulder (south/beach side) also remains fully closed to access. Crews will excavate and install underground devices (marine mattresses) to reinforce the shoreline, and the closure is expected to remain in place through early fall 2024.

Drivers should expect traffic to be intermittently stopped at the staging area entrance as equipment crosses the road with materials for work on the south side of McGregor Boulevard.

The City of Sanibel asks drivers to use caution and watch for workers and construction vehicles entering and leaving the roadway.