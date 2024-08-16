Scattered storms Friday clear out by the evening

WINK News
The Weather Authority is tracking scattered rain throughout this Friday before conditions dry up in the evening.
It’s hard to believe football season is already here, but preseason kicked off Thursday night at a couple of Lee County schools.
The City of Fort Myers rolled out a 10-trip parking pass downtown.
According to authorities, a boy shot and killed Norbert Mess to save his uncle from being beaten to death.
Tons of dirt and rocks are giving people a renewed sense of hope in one community near Lehigh Acres.
The Florida primary is fast approaching, and state leaders are making their way to local southwest Florida communities to prepare.
Billions of social security numbers are in the hands of hackers. The discovery was made in a lawsuit filed against national public data.
In May, five and a half months after a white detective shot and killed Christopher Jordan in his home, the State Attorney ruled the shooting to be justified.
WINK News broke the story in May about a local county commissioner, who is required by our state constitution to live in the district he represents, moving away and remaining in office.
A 19-year-old has his eyes set on becoming a member of the Charlotte County School Board.
A Lee County Democratic Party volunteer is going to the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 19.
Something rotten is filling the air from the green water near Matlacha Pass.
Waste management drivers can report any suspicious activity they may witness during their routes, thanks to a program started in 2010.
Neighbors are turning a muddy mess into a passable road, one truckload at a time.
Bimini Square is nearing the topping-out phase of a $125 million, 218-unit apartment complex that, with another unrelated project nearby, will change the face of downtown along Cape Coral Parkway.
The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Scattered showers and storms will cover Southwest Florida, mainly in the southern communities. Thankfully, the rain will subside by the evening.”
Maloch then mentions that after the rainfall, the weekend will usher in less humidity, thus making for a more pleasant Saturday and Sunday.
Scattered rain and storms will be around Southwest Florida for your Friday plans.
Rain will be possible from midday through the afternoon before drier conditions arrive for Friday evening plans.
This means conditions are looking drier for those high school football games this evening.
Temperatures will not be as hot with highs in the lower 90s.
Drier, slightly cooler and less humid air will be moving into Southwest Florida for Saturday morning.
This break in the humidity will be refreshing for some and will lead to temperatures not feeling as hot through the day.
High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Pleasant conditions are expected Sunday morning, with less humid air still in the forecast and temperatures in the lower to mid-70s.
While the afternoon will feature sun and clouds and high temperatures in the 90s, conditions will not be feeling as hot.
The Weather Authority is tracking Hurricane Ernesto as it strengthens this morning.
Ernesto is now a Category 2 hurricane with sustained winds at 100 mph, 11 mph away from Category 3 intensity.
As of this morning, Ernesto is 900 miles Northeast of Southwest Florida and will stay far offshore of the United States as it moves north.
Due to Ernesto’s strength and location offshore, drier and less humid air will be pulled into Southwest Florida for the weekend.