Scattered storms Friday clear out by the evening

Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking scattered rain throughout this Friday before conditions dry up in the evening.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Scattered showers and storms will cover Southwest Florida, mainly in the southern communities. Thankfully, the rain will subside by the evening.”

Maloch then mentions that after the rainfall, the weekend will usher in less humidity, thus making for a more pleasant Saturday and Sunday.

Friday

Scattered rain and storms will be around Southwest Florida for your Friday plans.

Rain will be possible from midday through the afternoon before drier conditions arrive for Friday evening plans.

This means conditions are looking drier for those high school football games this evening.

Temperatures will not be as hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Saturday

Drier, slightly cooler and less humid air will be moving into Southwest Florida for Saturday morning.

This break in the humidity will be refreshing for some and will lead to temperatures not feeling as hot through the day.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Sunday

Pleasant conditions are expected Sunday morning, with less humid air still in the forecast and temperatures in the lower to mid-70s.

While the afternoon will feature sun and clouds and high temperatures in the 90s, conditions will not be feeling as hot.

Hurricane Ernesto

The Weather Authority is tracking Hurricane Ernesto as it strengthens this morning.

Ernesto is now a Category 2 hurricane with sustained winds at 100 mph, 11 mph away from Category 3 intensity.

As of this morning, Ernesto is 900 miles Northeast of Southwest Florida and will stay far offshore of the United States as it moves north.

Due to Ernesto’s strength and location offshore, drier and less humid air will be pulled into Southwest Florida for the weekend.