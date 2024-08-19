SWFL delegates to attend Democratic National Convention in Chicago



Later today, President Joe Biden will address the crowd at the United Center in Chicago, home of the Democratic National Convention for the week, to kick off the event.

For the last four years, Kamala Harris has been known as vice president, but this week, she will have the opportunity to discuss her policies and what her administration would look like outside President Biden.

A big focus of Vice President Harris has been reproductive rights, which she will likely also focus on this week.

However, the Republicans want to make this race about the border, inflation and the economy, so it will also be Harris’ opportunity to speak on those topics.

As of Monday morning, the seats at the United Center are empty, but soon, they will be seated with delegates from Southwest Florida.

One of the delegates WINK News spoke with is Imelda Brown. She bought herself a ticket to the convention and is ready to rally alongside her sorority sisters, who were all part of the same sorority as Vice President Kamala Harris, Alpha Kappa Alpha.

“Being an African American, I look back to our ancestry: our moms, our grandmas, our great-grandmas, and the fight that they had to do to get us where we are today. We are continuing to fight for democracy. If we don’t do it, if you don’t want to do it, shame on you,” said Brown.

She said she is excited to attend the convention in hopes of creating a better future for the younger generation.

WINK News anchor Russ McCaskey will join fellow anchor Claire Galt live from the Democratic National Convention in Chicago all week.