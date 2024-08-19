SWFL delegates to attend Democratic National Convention in Chicago

WINK News
The City of Palms Classic basketball tournament will return to the Suncoast Credit Union arena in December.
Colorectal cancer often spreads to the liver requiring long-term chemotherapy, but now doctors are turning to a unique infusion to treat it.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-year-old golden lab was neglected so long that veterinarians found maggots inside her.
Hodges University’s final days are edging closer. The college’s last classes are Aug. 25, a year after the institution announced it would close.
Michelle Lerario has enjoyed smoking cigars for 30 years and particularly enjoyed going to Fedora’s Cigar & Wine Bar in Punta Gorda.
The square tiles are all that remain of Plaka on the Beach, a Greek-themed restaurant that had been in Times Square on Fort Myers Beach since 1981.
SpongeBob is the newest member of the Punta Gorda Police Department.
Check your freezers Southwest Florida. Perdue Foods is recalling more than 167,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets and tenders after some customers reported finding metal wire embedded in the products. According to Perdue and the U.S. Agriculture Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the recall covers select lots of three products: Perdue Breaded Chicken Tenders, […]
The man accused of murdering his boyfriend in Cape Coral is scheduled to appear in court for a hearing that has been rescheduled for Tuesday.
Crowds of activists began gathering Monday in Chicago for protests outside the Democratic National Convention, hoping to call attention to issues such as economic injustice, reproductive rights and the war in Gaza.
The Lee County Solid Waste Department has announced an adjustment to its operation hours at the Household Chemical Waste Collection Facility.
The stage is set for the Democratic National Convention in Chicago as WINK News attends the affair to provide you with the most current updates.
A man has been arrested after the Cape Coral Police Department received a tip claiming he stole a pickup truck.
A man has passed away from his injuries following an electric shock he received while cutting tree branches in Cape Coral.
Later today, President Joe Biden will address the crowd at the United Center in Chicago, home of the Democratic National Convention for the week, to kick off the event.
For the last four years, Kamala Harris has been known as vice president, but this week, she will have the opportunity to discuss her policies and what her administration would look like outside President Biden.
A big focus of Vice President Harris has been reproductive rights, which she will likely also focus on this week.
However, the Republicans want to make this race about the border, inflation and the economy, so it will also be Harris’ opportunity to speak on those topics.
As of Monday morning, the seats at the United Center are empty, but soon, they will be seated with delegates from Southwest Florida.
One of the delegates WINK News spoke with is Imelda Brown. She bought herself a ticket to the convention and is ready to rally alongside her sorority sisters, who were all part of the same sorority as Vice President Kamala Harris, Alpha Kappa Alpha.
“Being an African American, I look back to our ancestry: our moms, our grandmas, our great-grandmas, and the fight that they had to do to get us where we are today. We are continuing to fight for democracy. If we don’t do it, if you don’t want to do it, shame on you,” said Brown.
She said she is excited to attend the convention in hopes of creating a better future for the younger generation.
WINK News anchor Russ McCaskey will join fellow anchor Claire Galt live from the Democratic National Convention in Chicago all week.