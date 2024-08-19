Isolated rain and storms for your Monday

Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking isolated rain and storms starting along the coast and inland this Monday.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “We’ll be tracking isolated showers throughout the day, starting along the coast before moving inland. By the mid-afternoon, the rain will shift east of I-75, with the evening commute looking dry.”

Monday

Isolated rain and storms will be around Southwest Florida for your Monday plans.

Coastal showers will continue to move onshore and farther inland through the day.

By the afternoon, most of the rain and storms will be moving inland and East of I-75.

Temperatures will not be as hot, with highs in the lower 90s.

“Feels like” temperatures will range from 102 – 107°.

Tuesday

Coastal showers and storms will move onshore through the morning hours, with scattered rain and storms possible throughout Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures will again not be as hot, with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

“Feels like” temperatures will range from 100 – 105°.

Wednesday

A weak onshore wind Wednesday morning will again allow for a few showers along the coast through the morning commute.

From midday through the afternoon, scattered rain and storms will likely be present along the coast and throughout Southwest Florida.

Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Hurricane Ernesto

The Weather Authority is tracking Hurricane Ernesto as it continues moving north well offshore of the U.S. East Coast.

Swells generated by the hurricane will continue to affect the East Coast over the next few days.

These effects include a significant risk of life-threatening surf and rip currents.

Surf and rip currents are also possible in the Bahamas and Bermuda during the next few days.

While Ernesto will be weakening, Ernesto will likely bring some wind, wave, and rain impacts to portions of southeastern Newfoundland tonight into Tuesday morning.

Breaking waves could cause coastal flooding across their coastline as well.