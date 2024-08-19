Isolated rain and storms for your Monday

WINK News
There is no lack of exciting oddities to be discovered in Florida, as one WINK News view encounters a snake hitching a ride on top of an alligator.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on motorists exceeding the speed limit following the tragic death of a 12-year-old boy.
According to authorities, a man suffered an electric shock in Cape Coral.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features the battery of an elderly person, a man exposing himself on a beach, and property damage with a Sharpie.
The memorial for a little boy who was struck and killed by a vehicle this summer has doubled in size over the past couple of months.
Charlotte County detectives are investigating a shooting in the Deep Creek area of Punta Gorda.
Millennial Brewing Company held its World Honey Day event in Downtown Fort Myers on Saturday.
WINK News is campaign central and Saturday was the last day of early voting here in southwest Florida.
Augustin Tellez Tapia has been found guilty as charged with battery on a person 65 or older, following a one-day trial in Collier County.
The Weather Authority says a weak cold front swept to our south bringing along slightly less humid air.
Check out scores from all the southwest Florida high school football teams in action in week zero of the 2024 season.
For Week 0, we saw the bands for Charlotte High School and Palmetto Ridge High School perform for the first time in 2024.
When you’re behind the wheel of a car, things can change in an instant. One man says he’s paying the price after driving over an open manhole in Lehigh Acres.
We spoke with two businesses that have used the agency. One said they couldn’t believe he got arrested for embezzling money.
The Weather Authority is tracking isolated rain and storms starting along the coast and inland this Monday.
The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “We’ll be tracking isolated showers throughout the day, starting along the coast before moving inland. By the mid-afternoon, the rain will shift east of I-75, with the evening commute looking dry.”
Isolated rain and storms will be around Southwest Florida for your Monday plans.
Coastal showers will continue to move onshore and farther inland through the day.
By the afternoon, most of the rain and storms will be moving inland and East of I-75.
Temperatures will not be as hot, with highs in the lower 90s.
“Feels like” temperatures will range from 102 – 107°.
Coastal showers and storms will move onshore through the morning hours, with scattered rain and storms possible throughout Tuesday afternoon.
Temperatures will again not be as hot, with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
“Feels like” temperatures will range from 100 – 105°.
A weak onshore wind Wednesday morning will again allow for a few showers along the coast through the morning commute.
From midday through the afternoon, scattered rain and storms will likely be present along the coast and throughout Southwest Florida.
Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
The Weather Authority is tracking Hurricane Ernesto as it continues moving north well offshore of the U.S. East Coast.
Swells generated by the hurricane will continue to affect the East Coast over the next few days.
These effects include a significant risk of life-threatening surf and rip currents.
Surf and rip currents are also possible in the Bahamas and Bermuda during the next few days.
While Ernesto will be weakening, Ernesto will likely bring some wind, wave, and rain impacts to portions of southeastern Newfoundland tonight into Tuesday morning.
Breaking waves could cause coastal flooding across their coastline as well.