The Lee County Supervisor of Elections, Tommy Doyle, will maintain his position following the Tuesday Primary vote.

Recent news prompted speculation that Doyle’s affair with an employee would damage his chances; however, he defeated his opponent, Mick Peters, with 80% of the votes on Tuesday night.

The Miami Independent reported Friday about allegations regarding a 2019 affair with a former employee.

The Independent said that Doyle visited her home many times during work hours. After the affair ended, the former employee filed an equal employment opportunity complaint.

The investigation found that Doyle told his subordinate to take back the complaint and resign.

She was given 20 weeks of severance pay for her compliance.

Controversy arose following the scandal as the origins of the money may have come from taxpayer dollars.

In a statement sent to WINK News, Doyle admits to making a terrible decision five years ago that deeply hurt his wife.

Doyle said he is grateful for the community’s support following Tuesday’s win.