Following multiple days of allegations and backlash after Lee County’s Supervisor of Elections Tommy Doyle was exposed for inappropriate conduct, his office has responded to allegations that taxpayer dollars paid for the employee’s severance pay.

On Friday, Doyle sent WINK News a statement about allegations of an extramarital affair with a female employee in 2019 after the Miami Independent reported it.

According to the Miami Independent, Doyle often visited her home during work hours. An equal employment opportunity complaint was filed by the employee after the affair ended.

The former employee received 20 weeks of severance pay.

On Tuesday the Supervisor of Elections Office responded to WINK News. Their full statement is below:

There was no misappropriation of taxpayer dollars. The payroll funds were issued to an employee who had been unable to work for the SOE Office for a significant period of time due to a medical issue and who had not been medically cleared to return to work when her FMLA leave expired.

When the FMLA expired the employee chose the option of receiving the severance pay rather than remaining on unpaid administrative leave potentially indefinitely. In the related separation agreement, the former employee specifically confirmed that she was receiving the severance funds in lieu of being placed on unpaid administrative leave.

This was not a settlement of a sexual harassment complaint. The individual who filed the sexual harassment complaint retracted the sexual harassment allegations in a written document she filed with a federal agency, the EEOC.

In that written retraction she admitted that the allegations she had made in her complaint were erroneous, that there was no unlawful conduct, that she was not entitled to any form of legal redress, and that she had no evidence that anyone at SOE took any adverse employment action against her.

