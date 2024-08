John Thacker was punched in the face on Monday night over an argument about his neighbor’s loud music.

His alleged attacker is 65-year-old Donald Otto. Otto is a neighbor who lives right across the street in North Fort Myers. Thacker used to call Otto a friend.

“I was sitting in there. My man cave, I call it,” said Otto. “I found out it’s TV I couldn’t hear his music. I yelled out and asked him to turn it down. [We] exchanged words. They all get out in the yard. I remember coming and sitting at the table with my back to that door,” Thacker said.

After the first punch, Thacker lost consciousness.

“I was trying to keep him from coming in and screamed over about what he told me, and he forced his way in and just started wiggling on me, and he wouldn’t stop,” said Thacker.

Thacker was rushed to an eye specialist in Miami and has spent the last two days in the hospital. Doctors told him he might never regain sight in his eye.

Thacker said his list of injuries is even longer than that.

“They said he broke my nose, fractured rib,” said Thacker. “I got a big knot right there, and I still got ringing in his left ear. I’m sure I had a concussion.”

Since then, Thacker has had nightmares and has been dealing with the traumatic stress after the punch.

The battery has changed how Thacker feels in his own home.

“You’re not safe in your own home,” said Thacker. “You’re not safe in your house these days. That happened out on my porch, and it shouldn’t have happened. Nobody deserves this.”

Otto was arrested by Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies and taken to the Lee County Jail,

He’s charged with battery and burglary for the forced entry.

He remains in custody at the Lee County Jail.