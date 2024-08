Lee County deputies were called to Amber Ave. in North Fort Myers after a neighbor said he was punched in the face around 9 p.m. Monday night.

April Gifford lives in the area and said seeing police here isn’t anything new.

“The unfortunate thing, I don’t think it’s an uncommon thing around here. I think a lot of people are just on edge, and it just seems to be a common thing, kind of around here,” Gifford said.

According to the report, once deputies arrived, they said a witness told them they saw the victim yelling at their neighbor to turn the music volume down, stating that this neighbor’s loud music was an ongoing issue.

After investigating, deputies arrested 66-year-old Donald Otto.

Gifford said people need to remember to treat each other with respect and kindness.

“This neighborhood is kind of maybe really stressed out, and hopefully, people just try to have patience with each other and try to work things out peacefully instead of fist fighting, but it happens, unfortunately.”

Otto is charged with battery and burglary for entering his neighbor’s property without permission.

Otto remains in custody at the Lee County Jail.