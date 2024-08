Things have gotten so bad in one Cape Coral front yard that it looks like a junkyard, and one neighbor is fed up with the garbage.

“By the end of the night, there was a pile about the size of the house outside the house,” said Tom Ashton, “and I was like, ‘Wow.'”

Ashton said not much had been done to this foreclosed home on Southeast 23rd Terrace until recently.

“The City of Cape Coral came about around four days ago, and I was like, ‘When is this garbage going to get taken away?'” said Ashton. “It stinks; flies are all over the place.”

The previous owners stopped by Friday afternoon to pick up items worth saving.

“Of course, you see my whole life in a pile,” said previous owner Joseph Mirra III. “It might not have been a lot of great junk, but it was my stuff and there was some good stuff in there.”

The items have been sitting here for about a week, and Mirra is sad to see some of his favorite items gone.

“To see my stuff sitting out there, it’s my whole life, actually,” said Mirra. “Seeing that it brings back a lot of memories, both good and bad. It’s not really anyone’s fault. It’s the timing of everything that happened.”

The city said a notice of violation has been issued to the owners of this property.

Code compliance reached out to Waste Pro a few days ago, but the violation remains, so the city will have the pile removed at the owners’ expense.