WINK News is learning more about the decision involving the 100-year-old Richards Building downtown. The historic landmark sits at the center of a big controversy over paint.

The Fort Myers Historic Preservation Commission has said the paint on the building must go.

READ MORE: Fort Myers Historic Preservation Commission decides white paint on Richards Building has to go

The owners will now have 30 days to appeal the decision to the city council, which means that the paint on the Richards building will stay on for at least another 30 days.

On Thursday, the Historic Preservation Commission made a long-awaited decision about the Richards building.

“They agreed with the staff’s recommendation that the application should be denied that it was inappropriate to paint the facade, and then they also made a recommendation that the paint or the stain be removed,” said Gina Sabiston with the Fort Myers Historic Preservation Commission.

Now, Alessio Development, the 101-year-old building’s current owners, are required to remove the white paint on the front-facing side using the gentlest means possible.

But if you ask a paint expert …

“It’s not gonna be easy, that’s for sure,” said Richard Fearing with Seaside Coatings.

That’s because brick is like a sponge, particularly old brick.

“The brick probably hasn’t been coated or treated in a while, which is why they’re doing something with it now, which would make it very porous and acceptable to receive products,” said Fearing.

According to Fearing, the kind of paint or stain used also matters since different materials require different methods of removal.

“There’s a good chance that sandblasting may just destroy the brick. You know, depends. Sometimes the new brick can handle it, you know, but older brick, it’s really a guessing game to get out there and try it,” said Fearing.

Options like Smart Strip, while environmentally friendly, still require some force.

“It just requires some, some pressure washing after. But a building like that, you can’t go too strong,” said Fearing.

And even after all of that, paint can be stubborn, especially if you wait too long.

“The longer it sits there, for sure, the harder we to get it off,” said Fearing.

After Thursday’s decision, the attorney representing Alessio Development told WINK News that they plan on appealing the commission’s decision.

If the city council denies the appeal, then the city would reopen the code case.

A spokesperson with the city told WINK they have yet to receive an appeal from Alessio.