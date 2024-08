The title of this story brings about a question that has been plaguing city leaders in Fort Myers and neighbors for years. The city bought the building back in 2019 to turn it into a new police headquarters.

Long story short, that didn’t work out, and the city has been stuck with a dormant building since. Neighbors like Tommie Easton, who drives past the building on MLK every day, are not shy about sharing their thoughts.

“We have to pass that eyesore, and it’s like the other day I’m sitting at the light, and I’m looking at it like “well, maybe we never need another micro-brewery” let’s put it in there….NOT… we can do something better for the community with that brick and mortar,” said Easton.

He wasn’t shy in sharing his opinion about what the city could do with the building too, he mentioned a use that is beneficial to the community.

“It’s an important corner in this city. We can do something better for the community with that brick-and-mortar. It’s a beautiful hive for the bees to go to,” said Easton.

Well, one group is buzzing with an idea that may bring Easton’s dream to life.

On Monday, city leaders heard from Joe Bonora, the president of Catalyst Asset Management, who has plans for the space, mixed-use plans.

“This will be a true mixed-use project. The uses will include residential, retail, hotel, office, potentially education, higher education,” said Joe Bonora, President of Catalyst Asset Management.

“Having an office where people could work, and a place where they can live, and then places downstairs where they can go get food, and go out to dinner and do their dry cleaning and all that,” said Bonora.

You’re next question is probably how could all of this fit in that area. Here’s the breakdown Bonara gave the city:

300-350 market-rate apartment units

60-100 higher-end units

Up to 150,000 square feet of “Class A” office space.

Between up to 40,000 square feet of retail space

Up to 120,000 square feet for higher education, civic, and government use

140-180 key for full-service hotel

24,000 square feet for a Grocery store

“I realize that everybody, including myself, thinks that mid-town needs a grocer,” said Bonora.

One of the main points of concern for city leaders regarding the proposal from Catalyst was their purchase price of $8.5 million, more than half a million less than what the city paid for the site in 2019.

Yet, council enjoyed the conceptual part of the proposal overall, and said it could prove to be beneficial to growing the downtown area and driving people to this section.

In the end, the council gave Bonora the green light to meet with the city manager and continue negotiations.