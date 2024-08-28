Cape Coral celebrates Lake Kennedy Racquet Center grand opening

WINK News
SWFL Crime Stoppers is seeking information on two people in connection to an active grand theft investigation in a Lehigh Acres Publix.
A judge sentenced Wade Wilson to death Tuesday, but how long will Wilson be waiting for death? The time differs depending on the inmate.
The Florida Highway Patrol and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a pick-up truck crash that injured one motorcyclist.
The City of Cape Coral is set to celebrate another attraction with its grand opening of the Lake Kennedy Racquet Center.
The Weather Authority is tracking a hot Wednesday along with more rain and storms expected throughout the afternoon.
Congressman Byron Donalds held a town hall on Tuesday evening in Naples.
A man was caught on camera roughing up his dogs during a walk in Cape Coral.
Family and friends are remembering two women who were brutally murdered by the same man after a judge sentenced him to death on Tuesday afternoon.
In recent weeks, many of Wilson’s pen pal supporters tended to be women, writing the judge letters against the death penalty.
The Lake Kennedy Racquet Center opens in Cape Coral on Aug. 28, unveiling 32 pickleball courts and 12 tennis courts.
Goodwill just opened a new store in Cape Coral, selling everything from clothes to books, and shoppers are searching for deals and a better future.
Rabbi Yitzchok Minkowicz of the Chabad Lubavitch of Southwest Florida has been to Israel four times since the war broke out, but this trip, he told WINK News, felt different.
Lee County deputies and county leaders are looking to sell! The sheriff’s office was investigating a major fraud case that started in Lehigh Acres.
A mom-and-pop taco joint has reopened after being broken into. The person who did it is still out there.
Barbara Koehler, a national champion volleyball player at FSW, is back in a place she considers home now playing for FGCU.
The robust 32-court pickleball and 12-court tennis center is located on Southwest 2nd Avenue, north of SunSplash.
Locals have expressed anger during the Cape Coral City Council meetings, as the annual memberships will start at $250 per person or $25 per month.
Regardless of the pricing, visitors must pay to play.
The general manager, Tom Stegeman, told WINK News that the Lake Kennedy Racquet Center’s variety of amenities distinguishes it from other public facilities.
“It’s been a long time in the process. I think, as many people here can attest, as I can attest from the number of people that keep coming to the door daily,” said Stegeman. “When are you opening?’ ‘When are you opening?’ So we’re finally at the finish line, which is great.”
From state-of-the-art tennis and pickleball courts to lessons, camps, and clinics, this center will offer something for visitors of all skill ranges.
Food and alcohol will be offered at the center at a later date.
The center is expected to open on Wednesday morning.