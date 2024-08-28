Cape Coral celebrates Lake Kennedy Racquet Center grand opening

The City of Cape Coral is set to celebrate another attraction with its grand opening of the Lake Kennedy Racquet Center.

The robust 32-court pickleball and 12-court tennis center is located on Southwest 2nd Avenue, north of SunSplash.

Locals have expressed anger during the Cape Coral City Council meetings, as the annual memberships will start at $250 per person or $25 per month.

Regardless of the pricing, visitors must pay to play.

The general manager, Tom Stegeman, told WINK News that the Lake Kennedy Racquet Center’s variety of amenities distinguishes it from other public facilities.

“It’s been a long time in the process. I think, as many people here can attest, as I can attest from the number of people that keep coming to the door daily,” said Stegeman. “When are you opening?’ ‘When are you opening?’ So we’re finally at the finish line, which is great.”

From state-of-the-art tennis and pickleball courts to lessons, camps, and clinics, this center will offer something for visitors of all skill ranges.

Food and alcohol will be offered at the center at a later date.

The center is expected to open on Wednesday morning.