Four victims were killed in a school shooting in Winder, Georgia. The accused shooter is expected to make his first virtual court appearance Friday. He faces four counts of felony murder.

People with kids or anyone who works at a school want to know if they are safe.

The video above shows the Lee County Sheriff’s Office practice video in the case of a lockdown.

Marissa Beyer is a parent and former teacher.

Her biggest concern was leaving the classroom to be home while her kids are at school. She said the shooting is an occurrence you have to try and not think about but there is still a chance of it happening.

“It’s beginning to get tiring because it has become so frequent,” said Beyer.

Wednesday marked the 45th school shooting of 2024.

“Whether it’s Florida or another state, it’s just become at that point where let’s just get through the school year without it happening at all,” said Beyer.

Beyer said there are measures that can be taken to protect staff and students.

“I do think that the metal detectors in the office, the one way in and out, locking doors, not letting students answer the classroom door and having a teacher do it. I think that’s very helpful,” said Beyer.

The Lee County School District feels the same way and said they don’t want what happened in Georgia to happen in Lee County, and this will be a learning experience on what to do differently by looking at the report.

Rob Spicker is the Public Information Officer of the Lee County School District. He said he wants to learn from the situation.

“About what happened up in Georgia and analyzing that situation saying what if that happened here what would we have done what could we have done better than they did and we can use that as a training and a learning exercise for our staff,” said Spicker.

Spicker said students and staff need to be protected at all times.

“When you have these measures in place that are meant to protect students and staff it is also a reminder every day that they need to be protected,” said Spicker.

The Lee County School District plans to look extensively into the Georgia case.