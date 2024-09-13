Hotter and drier for your Friday plans

Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a hotter Friday as several Southwest Florida counties will be under a heat advisory.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “For this afternoon, a hotter day ahead with few isolated storms along the coast. Rain is possible in the later afternoon and into the evening; however, most will stay dry on this Friday.”

Friday

A hotter and drier day ahead for your Friday plans.

Isolated rain and storms will be possible, with a few showers along the coast in the early afternoon moving inland for the afternoon and evening.

Most of you will stay dry on this Friday. Highs will be quite hot again and in the lower to mid-90s.

A heat advisory is in effect for Collier, Hendry, and Glades counties until 6 p.m.

Saturday

It’s a hot and steamy day ahead, with highs in the lower 90s.

“Feels like” temperatures will range from 102 – 107°.

Saturday morning is looking dry, with scattered rain and storms developing midday and moving inland through the afternoon and evening.

Sunday

Tropical moisture will linger across the southern half of the area on Sunday.

This moisture will lead to scattered rain and storms from midday through the afternoon.

High temperatures remain quite hot and in the lower 90s, with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 103 – 108°.

The Weather Authority is watching the tropics closely with Tropical Depression #7 in the Eastern Atlantic and two other areas of interest with low development chances.

Those two areas of interest will not concern us in Southwest Florida.

Tropical Depression #7 remains quite weak this morning in the Eastern Atlantic but is forecast to become Tropical Storm Gordon later Friday.

The Weather Authority said, “This system should stay in the Atlantic and even turn to the north in the Central Atlantic over the next seven days.”

Regardless of development, this system does not look to have an impact on the United States or any other land areas.