Hotter and drier for your Friday plans

The Weather Authority is tracking a hotter Friday as several Southwest Florida counties will be under a heat advisory.
A boater has been missing since Monday after departing from Rose Marina in Marco Island and traveling between Sanibel and Stump Pass.
A 17-year-old is facing vehicular homicide charges after a deadly crash on State Road 82.
Former Israeli Ambassador, Michael Oren spoke with the Jewish Federation of Greater Naples to discuss the war going on, antisemitism and strengthening the relationship with Israel and the American-Jewish community.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is not saying much about two connected crime scenes, one of which saw a house raided where one person was taken into custody after he was smoked out with tear gas.
The Collier County Sheriff’s office said they are targeting aggressive drivers, speeders and red-light runners in an effort to reduce crashes like the one at the Immokalee Road and Logan Blvd. intersection.
Polk County charged 17-year-old Collin Griffith with murder after he called 911 claiming his mom fell on a knife during a struggle.
AirTags have helped to solve a life-long problem. Add the Apple devices to your keys and you will always be able to find them. Throw the mini trackers in a suitcase when you fly and you may actually help the airline find them.
Before we kickoff Week 4 of high school football, let’s check out some of the high school band performances from Week 3.
The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue celebrated the opening of Fire Station 107 on Thursday at the corner of Leonard Boulevard and Owen Avenue South.
A dump truck flipped over in front of a 7-Eleven, destroying the greenery in front of the station.
As many as 120,000 boulders are helping rebuild the Sanibel Causeway to ensure that it can withstand severe weather events.
La Ola on Fort Myers Beach is asking for your help.
After losing to the Green Wave for the last two years, the Wolfpack is hungry to get back in the win column this time.
From a young age, Natalia Spinelli wanted to be a doctor, directing her time and talents toward women and breast cancer.
The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “For this afternoon, a hotter day ahead with few isolated storms along the coast. Rain is possible in the later afternoon and into the evening; however, most will stay dry on this Friday.”
A hotter and drier day ahead for your Friday plans.
Isolated rain and storms will be possible, with a few showers along the coast in the early afternoon moving inland for the afternoon and evening.
Most of you will stay dry on this Friday. Highs will be quite hot again and in the lower to mid-90s.
A heat advisory is in effect for Collier, Hendry, and Glades counties until 6 p.m.
It’s a hot and steamy day ahead, with highs in the lower 90s.
“Feels like” temperatures will range from 102 – 107°.
Saturday morning is looking dry, with scattered rain and storms developing midday and moving inland through the afternoon and evening.
Tropical moisture will linger across the southern half of the area on Sunday.
This moisture will lead to scattered rain and storms from midday through the afternoon.
High temperatures remain quite hot and in the lower 90s, with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 103 – 108°.
The Weather Authority is watching the tropics closely with Tropical Depression #7 in the Eastern Atlantic and two other areas of interest with low development chances.
Those two areas of interest will not concern us in Southwest Florida.
Tropical Depression #7 remains quite weak this morning in the Eastern Atlantic but is forecast to become Tropical Storm Gordon later Friday.
The Weather Authority said, “This system should stay in the Atlantic and even turn to the north in the Central Atlantic over the next seven days.”
Regardless of development, this system does not look to have an impact on the United States or any other land areas.