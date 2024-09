A man in Lehigh Acres has been arrested for holding a woman against her will for over 24 hours, threatening her with a knife and attempting to strangle her.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, on September 12 at around 3:40 p.m., they received a call for false imprisonment that occurred in a home located on 3rd St. SW, in Lehigh Acres.

Upon arrival, deputies learned the female victim had been in a verbal altercation with her boyfriend, who then placed his hands around her throat, impeding her ability to breathe.

The suspect was identified as Alexander Baptiste, a 25-year-old, who also held the victim against her will inside the home for over 24 hours before being able to call for help.

Further investigation suggests he utilized a kitchen knife to threaten the victim into remaining inside the residence.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation.

During the investigation, detectives located injuries to the victim consistent with being struck with a closed fist, as well as injuries indicative of a knife blade being held against her skin.

Baptiste was transported to LCSO headquarters and was later arrested for false imprisonment, aggravated battery and domestic battery by strangulation.

He is currently being held with no bond.