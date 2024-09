Officials at a news conference on second Trump assassination attempt. CREDIT: WINK News

Law enforcement held a press conference on the attempt on former President Donald Trump’s life at his West Palm Beach golf course.

According to law enforcement, Trump’s appearance at the golf course was not on his schedule.

Records show that the suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was camped outside the golf course for 12 hours before a Secret Service agent saw the rifle and opened fire.

When authorities checked the rifle, they found that the serial number on the gun was “obliterated.”

He is now charged with possessing a firearm despite a prior felony conviction and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

They also stated that the suspect has felonies in the past, ranging from 1997-2010, for stolen goods.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Southern Florida was joined by FBI officials, plus the West Palm Beach Sheriff.

