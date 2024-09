The Track to Trail Thoroughbreds rescue in Naples is struggling to keep volunteers, and they are attempting to recruit more.

At Track to Trail, organizers need help caring for several thoroughbreds who need some extra assistance.

Here is a list of positions that need to be filled:

Hoof care

Bathing and Grooming

Brushing manes and tails

Lightweight chores

Heavyweight projects

Mucking

Cynthia Gilbert is the founder of Track to Trail and has run the organization for 13 years. She said she is excited about the prospect of attracting new people.

“We’re looking for grooming and bathing and mucking and just about everything that you can think of that they need, we could use help with,” said Gilbert. “So, super excited to get some some new blood out here.”

Within her 13 years, Gilbert has seen volunteers come and go. But around the summer months, it’s been a challenge to keep volunteers long-term.

“Summers are our biggest struggle, and so we try to recruit a lot right now to get people in the fold and working and training,” said Gilbert.

The lack of commitment, along with fewer hands to help, can lead to more responsibilities on this small team.

“There are always things that need to get pushed aside,” said Gilbert. “Maybe we have to take a horse to the vet, or there’s an application that needs to be processed, and picking up horses. You need more extensive training,” said Gilbert.

Now, they are asking for volunteers who have more than a love for horses but rather a passion.

“Our biggest requirement is commitment because there is a lot of training that goes into it,” said Gilbert, “so for training and for the people who stick around, it is 100%, a great investment for the horses’ future and wellbeing.”

From grooming, cleaning to feeding, the horses need around-the-clock care.

“It does get pretty involved, more involved than what people think,” said Gilbert. “Like picking their feet and being able to clean the underside of their hoofs is so important. Grooming is really good, and that’s all really great for the horses and the people.”

Robyn Bierdemann is a volunteer at Track to Trail, and she loves watching the horses’ changes as they are rehabilitated.

“I found this place about six years ago,” said Bieredemann. “I really love watching the horses get better. We’ve dealt a lot with behavioral issues and neglect cases, so watching them improve, having that in your personality of wanting to see that improvement is really one of the number one things here that we’re kind of looking for.”

To volunteer for Track to Trail Thoroughbreds, sign up on their website.