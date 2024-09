Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking scattered rain and storms this Thursday as a trough of low pressure lingers across the state.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “A trough of low pressure across Southwest Florida has enhanced rain coverage throughout the area. Due to the increased rain coverage, expect slightly lower temperatures this afternoon.”

Thursday

Scattered rain and storms continue across our area this Thursday as a trough of low pressure lingers across the state.

Plan on rain and storms along the coast through midday, inland for the afternoon and early evening, and back along the coast later in the evening and overnight.

Highs top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Friday

Slightly drier air moves into Southwest Florida on Friday, leading to lesser rain.

While we’ll see isolated rain and storms, most of you will stay drier.

High temperatures will be a little hotter and in the lower 90s.

Saturday

A pleasant start to your Saturday with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Drier conditions continue with isolated rain and storms, possibly throughout the day.

High temperatures will be a bit hotter, and it will be back in the lower to mid-90s.

The Weather Authority is watching three areas for potential tropical development over the next seven days.

While two areas are not a concern in the Central Atlantic, our Weather Authority Team focuses on the third area in the Caribbean.

Maloch states, “It’s likely that a disturbance will develop in the Western Caribbean early next week. Historically speaking, systems developing in the Western Caribbean tend to track North and into the Gulf of Mexico, which is why we are watching this closely.”

A broad area of low pressure could form early next week over the western and northwestern Caribbean Sea.

After that, gradual development of this system is possible, and a tropical depression could form as it moves slowly to the north or northwest over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico through the middle of next week.

Historically, systems that develop in the Western Caribbean tend to track North into the Gulf of Mexico.

The Weather Authority is starting to see that trend in the weather models, which means we may be tracking a strengthening system next week.

Again, this area has yet to develop, and the Weather Authority will monitor the tropics and let you know if anything is concerning.

Over the next seven days, there is a 40% chance of further development.

An area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms located over the central tropical Atlantic is associated with the remnants of Gordon.

This system is forecast to interact with another area of low pressure to its west while moving north-northeastward at 5 to 10 mph during the next few days.

While environmental conditions appear only marginally conducive for additional development by the end of this week, a tropical depression or storm could still re-form in a few days while the system moves slowly northward over the central subtropical Atlantic.

Over the next seven days, there is a 40% chance of further development.

Shower and thunderstorm activity has increased within a well-defined area of low pressure a few hundred miles northwest of the remnants of Gordon.

Environmental conditions appear only marginally conducive, but some additional development of this system is possible as it meanders over the open waters of the central or western Subtropical Atlantic through early next week.

Over the next seven days, there is a 20% chance of further development.

Stay with WINK News The Weather Authority for the latest in the tropics.