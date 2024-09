The height of squirrel breeding season means Von Arx Wildlife Hospital has its hands full.

“It’s a lot. It’s very, very busy right now. They’re fed every two to three hours, so at those times of the day, you know, the whole staff, the volunteers, are all, you know, going to the nursery, getting all those babies fed,” said Joanna Fitzgerald, Director of the Von Arx Wildlife Hospital.

They're currently caring for 27 baby gray squirrels, and the weather plays a factor in that. Credit: Von Arx Wildlife Hospital

“Typically, whenever we have a storm with heavy rains and heavy winds, those babies can get knocked to the ground,” said Fitzgerald. “Parts of their nests can get just, you know, really, really soaked from the rain and make it easy for them to fall.”

So, with a possible tropical system forming this week, Fitzgerald has a message.

“After the storm, if you see vegetation that’s been blown from the trees. Go check it right away. Don’t leave it for three days, and then finally, get out to your yard work, at least. Just poke around and make sure you don’t see any babies on the ground,” said Fitzgerald.

By doing this, you can help save the baby squirrels, too.

“They’re all very special, especially when you see one that wasn’t doing well, and you see what a little bit of care and a little bit of time, how they flourish and recover,” said Fitzgerald.

And these fur babies are more than just cute.

“They all matter, and they all play a part in a healthy environment, and that’s what we’re struggling so hard to save,” said Fitzgerald.

After a couple of months, when the baby squirrels are strong enough to take care of themselves, they will be released back into the wild.

If you see a baby squirrel that’s fallen out of a tree or any wildlife that needs help, the wildlife hospital asks that you call them at 239-262-2273.