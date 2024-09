Seaworthy Road in North Fort Myers is known for its flooding, so how are people there preparing to take on the storm?

With Tropical Storm Helene forecast to pass near Southwest Florida, neighbors like Ian Knight are doing what they can to protect their property.

“I know this house is going to flood. I know it, it’s just a matter of how much,” said Knight. “Just move out high-dollar items. As you can see, I’m moving the car downtown to get it out of here, because I know it’s going to go into the garage.”

Lincoln Wooten works at WINK News in our sales department and told us about the ongoing flooding on his street. He isn’t taking any chances this time around.

“I am very nervous, my wife and I, but we’re going to do our best just to hunker down. We’re going to get some sandbags. I have probably about 45 or 50 sandbags, and have my sub pump ready just in case, and just trying to do some flex seal tape around some vulnerable parts of our house that we know that have been flooded before,” said Wooten.

Those who live on Seaworthy Road told us anytime a storm comes through, the street looks like a lake.

“It’s just very frustrating because, you know, the whole road ends up getting flooded, and it’s just a situation where we’re hoping that we can get some kind of relief from the county or, to kind of do something with the covert or at least some type of retention wall being on the other side of our street,” Wooten said.

But for now, homeowners are going to be keeping an eye out for the water and doing what they can to prevent it from coming inside.