The domestic violence charges against Collier County Commissioner Rick LoCastro were dismissed.

On Tuesday, the state attorney’s office in Key West (the 16th Judicial Circuit), confirmed that the case was dropped after the alleged victim became reluctant to move forward. She also did not show up for a deposition.

The case against LoCastro centered around a domestic incident dating back to October 2023 at the London Club in Naples.

The arrest report stated that the victim had a cut on her nose, bruising on both of her arms, red markings on the back of her left shoulder and leaves in her hair.

When the accusations were initially made, LoCastro’s defense reportedly conducted an investigation and found evidence that the accuser had a history of making false claims and reports.

In addition, witnesses familiar with her pattern of behavior came forward and were prepared to testify in LoCastro’s defense if needed.

Once the defense presented the evidence and a list of witnesses, the prosecution announced they would not proceed and dropped all charges.