Tropical Storm Helene is rapidly approaching Florida, bringing potentially dangerous weather conditions to the Southwest area.

Locals have been urged to prepare before the storm hits, as shelters have begun to open ahead of potential impacts.

In Charlotte County, residents have been notified to evacuate if they live in temporary housing and barrier islands like Don Pedro Island, Knight Islands, Little Gasparilla Island, Gasparilla Island, and Manasota Key.

In low-lying and flood-prone areas, manufactured homes and homes that are weak to high winds, like trailers and mobile homes, are advised to evacuate.

Two shelters have been opened by the Charlotte County Commission starting at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The shelter locations are at Harold Avenue Regional Park and Kingsway Elementary School.

Evacuation orders have not yet been issued for residents living inland; however, the storm’s unpredictable nature may encompass a larger area of the county.

In Fort Myers Beach, residents remain cautious and alert for storm impacts as efforts to prep are underway.

The area experienced significant storm surge during Tropical Storm Debby in August, prompting fear and anxiety ahead of Helene.

Residents have taken the precaution of fortifying their properties with sandbags.

The current storm surge forecast for Fort Myers Beach is around 2 to 4 feet of water.

As part of the efforts to prepare for storm impacts, Floridians have taken to gas stations to fill up their vehicles, causing stations to become overfilled with motorists.

In Naples, WINK News has reported that stations along Route 41 have run out of gasoline in certain locations.

Locals are advised to fill their vehicles before the storm hits.