The Sanibel Fire Department is all hands on deck for any conditions Helene might bring. They have 2 high-water vehicles on the island to ensure they can respond to residents calls.

With this storm coming, everyone that WINK News reporter Tiffany Rizzo talked to had Hurricane Ian on their minds since many just recovered from the damage or are still finishing up their homes.

“We are preparing more this time. We are getting our two vehicles that we replaced off the island this time around, and we’re cleaning out today,” said Sanibel resident Heather Pak.

One thing that’s for sure this time around, they aren’t taking any chances.

“I’ve got my porch furniture inside. All that is there. I’ve been down in the garage. That’s why I’m all hot and sweaty because I’ve been going through things that are there to see what needs to be raised up,” said Sanibel resident Jan Jaeger.

“We’ve got our water; we’ve got food supplies. I’ve got pets, so we’ve got all of their food and canned food and dry food and snacks. Snacks for them is next for us,” said Sanibel resident Desiree Rodriguez. “So we’re, you know, we were really prepared for ian, and I think we’ll be prepared now. I don’t expect it to be anywhere close to that.

If you need sandbags, Sanibel’s fire department is handing them out behind their station.