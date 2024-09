Credit: WINK News

Lee County has provided updates regarding then Hurricane Helene, and what services are available.

Crews have been assessing damages throughout Friday morning following the overnight impacts of the storm.

Officials ask motorists to not drive on roads to avoid unnecessary travel, as it can interfere with crews and their assessments.

Lee County Parks & Recreation sites have reopened.

LeeTran service will resume at 10 a.m. except for the 410, which runs to Fort Myers Beach.

The 490 will only travel from the Main Street stop to the Beach Park & Ride until further notice.

Other routes, including routes in downtown Fort Myers, may have detours.

Lee County library branches will reopen at 10 a.m. except for the Captiva Memorial Library, which will remain closed on Friday.

Libraries that were previously scheduled to be closed include South County Regional Library, Johann Fust Community Library in Boca Grande, and Northwest Regional Library.

Note: The libraries on Sanibel and Fort Myers Beach are not part of the county library system; check with municipalities.)

Local law enforcement continues to update social media channels related to any road closures, flooded roadways, or other hazards to motorists. Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Lee DOT are coordinating cleanup on coastal roadways. As crews are working, some temporary road closures will occur. Please note, that Charlotte County has closed the bridge to Boca Grande.

Lee County Solid Waste’s haulers have resumed collection of trash, yard waste, and recycling.