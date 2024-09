The town of Fort Myers Beach is asking some people not to visit the island after Helene.

Jim Atterholt is the Vice Mayor of Fort Myers Beach. He said traffic creates issues for workers.

“When you’re just overwhelmed with traffic, it makes it very difficult for them to complete their work,” said Atterholt.

While crews are moving pounds of sand, they are not telling everyone to stay off the island.

Atterholt said the island welcomes people coming with a purpose.

“Coming here to support one of our businesses or coming to a singer-songwriter festival, or if you’re working on your house or your contractor, that’s totally fine,” said Atterholt.

Crews are still working on Estero Blvd, the main artery on Fort Myers Beach.

Tons of sand could get drawn out by adding unnecessary traffic.

Trucks are filled to the brim with sand, all displaced from Helene’s interminable wind gusts and storm surge.

There was 3 to 4 feet of sand in the middle of the roads, and they’ve gotten 95% of it off. They’re still working on some parts of the island, particularly mid-island.

They’re doing an amazing job, but there was a huge amount of sand and debris from the storm.

It’s difficult for them to do their job when they are met with people driving through the island to sightsee.

The Town of Fort Myers has no issue with people here to work on their homes or contractors.

Atterholt said getting Estero Blvd back to normal should take another day or two.

But there are other areas on the island that need work done, too.

Despite the damage from Helene, Atterholt said that Fort Myers Beach is going through a significant renaissance two years since Hurricane Ian.