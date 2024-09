Credit: Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis provided additional updates regarding the devastating impact of Hurricane Helene while in Steinhatchee.

During a news conference held on Monday, the governor began his statement with the swift and tireless work being done by the Florida Power & Light crews.

The governor stated that approximately 86,696 Floridians are without power as of this morning.

The State of Florida has already restored 2,316,189 accounts.

According to DeSantis, all state and locally owned bridges have been reopened following inspection for damage caused by the storm.

In Taylor County, an area directly impacted by Helene, emergency provisions and housing have been delivered to aid those in recovery.

“This is going to be a massive effort. The state is collaborating with county emergency management partners to open recovery shelters throughout the impacted area so you can be connected to resources and assistant teams to assist with finding solutions to any barriers that may exist,” said DeSantis. “We’re also working now with the Department of Emergency Management, which is working to provide travel trailers for people to live while on their property.”

In Charlotte County, flooding had occurred throughout the area. A distribution center has been established to assist those affected.

They will be at the Port Charlotte Town Center in the Macy’s parking lot and the Tringali Park Community Center in Englewood and will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until supplies run out on Monday.

The state is collaborating with the Crisis Clean Up hotline, which will assist in hurricane debris removal.

The phone number is 1-844-965-1386.