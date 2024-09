Credit: WINK News

Charlotte County received a bit of relief Sunday after being hit by Helene.

Residents went to a distribution center with much-needed supplies for locals in the area.

There was a lot of it’s sadness in the room. A lot of the people were overwhelmed.

Car after car was filled with people and families in need of help.

In Charlotte County, that help arrived Sunday morning with food, water, and supplies to pick up the pieces.

It’s like being on a roller coaster. You don’t know from one minute to the next what’s going to happen.

Helene’s unyielding force left neighborhoods stunned and families desperate. People with unique needs lined up to get what they needed most. Some needed food and others needed freshwater or tarps.

But Jaimie Whidden needed cleaning supplies to help fix her sister’s home, which was drenched in almost a foot of water. She said this was not her first time dealing with storm damage.

“We’re going to have to cut all of the baseboards and everything out of her house and re-do all of that,” said Whidden.

Despite the unfamiliar circumstances and overwhelming emotions, the need to move forward is why she and many others like her loaded up their cars today.



Frank was one of the many people in Englewood on Sunday morning who found themselves trying to overcome those same hurdles from Helene.

“Now we have to go call the insurance company again,” said Frank. “We had water damage. One of my doors messed up.”

Boxes filled with supplies and goods were handed out all morning and afternoon across Charlotte County.

Volunteers were eager to help and give back to the community all knowing the challenges many face in the coming weeks and months.

With countless people in need, they made sure to keep the line moving, but not before ensuring each person got what they needed.

“I’ve been here since 2001 and I’d rather be safe than sorry and have a little bit of backup,” said Frank. “We’ve gone through a lot of our supplies, and money is tight like I said, but this helps quite a lot, and I appreciate everything.”

Some of the items distributed included spaghetti with meat sauce and penne with spicy sausages and much more.

If you can’t make it on Sunday, there will be two water and MRE distribution centers on Monday morning.

They will be at the Port Charlotte Town Center in the Macy’s parking lot and the Tringali Park Community Center.

They will be open until 6 p.m. or until supplies run out.