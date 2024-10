David Warren

A Charlotte County man has been arrested for allegedly sending sexually explicit text messages to a minor and luring her to have sex.

On September 19, the victim’s father told the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office that he believed his 13-year-old daughter had been having a sexual relationship with a man.

At first, the victim was reportedly under the impression that she had been communicating with another minor named “Robby.”

The victim stated that she met him on Instagram in July when he followed her.

However, once the victim’s father grounded and confiscated her cell phone after he caught her trying to sneak out in August to meet “Robby,” he found sexually explicit text messages between his daughter and “Robby.”

The next day, the victim came forward to explain that “Robby” was actually a 20-year-old man named David Warren.

The victim said that when she went to Englewood Beach to meet another friend, she actually went to meet David, and the two of them had sex on August 13. According to the victim, Warren convinced her to have sex with him inside his car.

The two later met again on August 16, outside of her home, and drove to another street. Warren allegedly forced the victim to perform oral sex on him.

The next day on August 17, Warren asked the victim to meet him again, and that’s when her father caught her attempting to sneak out.

Warren allegedly had also bought gifts for the victim, such as a ring and other items, in order to maintain the relationship

The victim told deputies that Warren had grown possessive over her and had threatened to harm himself if she ever left him.

Warren is being charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a victim 12 to 16 years old and traveling to meet a minor after using a computer to lure the child.