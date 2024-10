For neighbors in River Park, flooding from Hurricane Helene is pushing them out. Hurricane Ian was bad enough, but another hurricane where they see flooding inside their property is enough to make them leave.

“I’m so sick and tired of it. I am. I’m tired of dealing with this,” said River Park resident Audrey Anthony.

This last storm was Anthony’s last storm in River Park.

This low-lying area in Naples has led to high-level problems for Anthony, problems she’s leaving behind as she leaves behind the city of Naples.

“The whole neighborhood was flooded. As far as I could see,” said Anthony.

Hurricane Helene was not her first rodeo in this community she’s lived in for 6 decades.

Neither was Ian, but she is now at the point where this last storm was it.

“I kept watching my cameras, and it kept getting higher and higher, and I could see it was back here. So I thought, ‘That’s enough. Enough is enough. I’m too old to deal with that kind of stressful situation, and I want out,'” said Anthony.

It’s fair to say Anthony’s tired of the water and extra tired of the water lines.

“It’s been nice, but the party is over for me. I won’t deal with this anymore,” said Anthony.

Audrey told WINK News that her daughter is coming to pick her up this month from Illinois and pack her up.