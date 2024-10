Mandatory driving curfews are being implemented starting Wednesday afternoon ahead of Hurricane Milton in Southwest Florida.

According to the Naples Police Department, there will be a mandatory driving curfew starting at 4 p.m. Only essential personnel with proper credentials are exempt. The curfew will remain in effect until rescinded.



The police department said the city will disable ten traffic intersections in flood-prone areas to prevent equipment damage.

If you approach a non-operational intersection, treat it as a four-way stop. There will be no temporary stop signs.

The intersections that will be disabled are:

路 5th Ave N/Goodlette

路 7th Ave N/Goodlette

路 900 block 9th St N (construction entrance to Four Season)

路 10th St N/Fleischmann

路 9th St S/6th Ave S

路 5th Ave S/9th St S (four corners)

路 10th St S/6th Ave S

路 10th St S/5th Ave S

路 8th St S/Broad Ave S

路 Broad Ave S/3rd St S

路 5th Ave S/3rd St S

路 5th Ave S/8th St S

路 10th Ave S/9th St S

路 9th St N/Morningside

路 9th St N/Harbour

路 9th St N/14th Ave N

路 Gulf Shore Blvd N/Banyan

路 Harbour/Crayton

路 Park Shore/Crayton

路 Gulf Shore Blvd N/Park Shore

路 Bears Paw/Golden Gate Pkwy

The Naples Police Department reminds everyone to call 911 for emergencies, whether during a hurricane or in normal conditions.

For non-emergencies, such as roadway obstructions or downed power lines, call 239-213-3000.

Marco Island is also implementing a curfew on Wednesday. According to the City, an overnight vehicle curfew will begin at 4 p.m. and no driving is allowed.

As the storm impacts increase, the city says first responders may not be able to respond to those in need.

The city will evaluate road conditions in the morning and provide updates.

An update at 6:35 a.m. on Thursday from the City of Marco Island, the vehicle curfew has been lifted at 6 a.m., ending the mandatory evacuation.

Most of the island is without power and there may be some side streets with salt water, so caution is advised.

At 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, The City of Naples will lift it’s driving curfew, allowing motorists to drive on the roadways.

The city warns against roads west and south of US 41 until noon.

Numerous stoplights are not functional, but crews are actively working to bring them online.